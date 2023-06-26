Volvo unveils new EX90; all-electric seven-seater SUV to go on sale in 2024: See pics Volvo Auto India sold 1,850 units last calendar year and is looking to post at least 40 percent growth this year with improved supplies, sustained demand for its existing models and new launches like EX90
June 26, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST
Volvo, the Swedish luxury automaker, is launching Volvo EX90 SUV, a seven-seater electric SUV, to go on sale in 2024. The new model will be replacing XC90 globally (Image: Volvo Cars)
The production of the premium eSUV will begin at the company's US facility by the late end of this year followed by Chinese plants. There is a possibility of production in the Bengaluru facility after feasibility studies of commercial launch (Image: Volvo Cars)
According to the WLTP test cycle, EX90 gives a range of 600 kilometres in a single charge, and charges from 10 percent to 80 percent in around 30 minutes (Image: Volvo Cars)
The twin-motor all-wheel drive version is powered by a 111kWh battery and has two permanent magnet electric motors together delivering in its performance version 380 kW (517 hp) and 910 Nm of torque (Image: Volvo Cars)
While the price of the new car is not shared, the price might be around Rs 1 crore, the price of XC90, its predecessor (Image: Volvo Cars)