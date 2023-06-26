Volvo unveils new EX90; all-electric seven-seater SUV to go on sale in 2024: See pics

1/5 Volvo, the Swedish luxury automaker, is launching Volvo EX90 SUV, a seven-seater electric SUV, to go on sale in 2024. The new model will be replacing XC90 globally (Image: Volvo Cars)

2/5 The production of the premium eSUV will begin at the company's US facility by the late end of this year followed by Chinese plants. There is a possibility of production in the Bengaluru facility after feasibility studies of commercial launch (Image: Volvo Cars)

3/5 According to the WLTP test cycle, EX90 gives a range of 600 kilometres in a single charge, and charges from 10 percent to 80 percent in around 30 minutes (Image: Volvo Cars)

4/5 The twin-motor all-wheel drive version is powered by a 111kWh battery and has two permanent magnet electric motors together delivering in its performance version 380 kW (517 hp) and 910 Nm of torque (Image: Volvo Cars)