VIRUS DIARY: From red carpets to empty streets, and back

Yifei Liu, star of the new live-action Mulan, poses for photographers at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Singer Christina Aguilera poses with students from the Wushu Action Star Academy martial arts school in Temple City, California, at the premiere of the film Mulan at the El Capitan Theatre. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Host Taraji P Henson speaks at the American Music Awards. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Samantha Bailey is watched by a moving raptor worn by Jose Correa at the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru Experience at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The touring exhibit features over 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Nancy Kuo, top left, and Manoela Wunder, of the musical duo Masked Strings perform a concert for their neighbourhood in the Atwater Village section of Los Angeles. Kuo and Wunder have been performing as the Masked Strings since May and perform socially distanced events in addition to their own concerts since the coronavirus pandemic has prevented them from getting regular music gigs. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Billie Eilish accepts the award for the Top Billboard 200 album for "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" at the Billboard Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Tracee Ellis Ross gets a coronavirus test as she arrives for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards at Staples Center. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Mike Ness of the rock band Social Distortion sits at one of the 48 empty tables set up at the ONE VOICE event, in honour of the live events industry which has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Musician Ringo Starr poses in front of his "Peace and Love" public sculpture on his 80th birthday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Workers prepare to hand out concessions to drivers before an advance screening of the film The Rental at Vineland Drive-In. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

A video marquee in the empty forecourt of Madame Tussauds Hollywood plays a "Stay Strong Hollywood!" message as stay-at-home orders continue in California due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Trevor Noah speaks at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)