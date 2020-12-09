PlusFinancial Times
Venice under water: Renaissance city flooded as complex dam system fails to activate amid high tide

The dam system which is still in an experimental phase, gets activated when high tides are predicted to reach at least 1.3 meters (4 feet, 4 inches), but the tide predicted on December 8 was 1.25 meters. Instead, the height kept increasing and till late afternoon it was 1.38 meters

Moneycontrol News
Dec 9, 2020 / 03:48 PM IST
High tides flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice on Tuesday, propelled by winds that were stronger than predicted, and an experimental system of inflatable barriers wasn’t activated to prevent water from invading the lagoon city.,A flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. High tides flooded St. Mark’s Square in Venice on Sunday, propelled by winds that were stronger than predicted, so the new system of inflatable barriers wasn’t able to be activated to prevent water from invading the lagoon city. (Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via AP)
The St. Mark's Square in Venice was flooded on December 8 after high tides propelled by winds that were strong than predicted, and an experimental newly installed system of inflatable barriers wasn’t activated to prevent water from invading the lagoon city. A flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, December 8, 2020. (Image: AP)
The system, while still in an experimental phase, gets activated when high tides are predicted to reach at least 1.3 meters (4 feet, 4 inches). Tuesday's tide was predicted to reach 1.25 meters. Instead, it kept rising, to a height of 1.38 meters, in late afternoon. (Image: AP)
The system which is still in an experimental phase, gets activated when high tides are predicted to reach at least 1.3 meters (4 feet, 4 inches), but the tide predicted on December 8 was 1.25 meters. Instead, the height kept increasing and till late afternoon it was 1.38 meters. (Image: AP)
Some shops were flooded, and Venetians waded in water as they scrambled to set out raised walkways. Damage to shops and other business was destined to compound the suffering already sharply felt in Venice’s economy by tourism largely washed away by the pandemic.
With tourism in Venice already affected by COVID-19 pandemic, damage to shops and other business were now affected by the floods. Some shops were flooded, and Venetians waded in water as they scrambled to set out raised walkways. (Image: AP)
A man wades through water following a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via AP)
Venice successfully carried out a trial run of the ambitious anti-flood system in July. It consists of 78 barriers that can be inflated when needed to protect from high tides. The new moveable barrier system is designed to protect from tides as high as three meters i.e. 10 feet. The system is named Moses after a Biblical figure, who, in the Old Testament account, parted the waters of the Red Sea. A man wades through water following a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday on December 8, 2020. (Image: AP)
The area around Rialto bridge is flooded following a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via AP)
The area around Rialto bridge is flooded following a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, on December 8, 2020. (Image: AP)
The new moveable barrier system is designed to protect the city from tides as high as three meters (10 feet). A tide of 1.20 meters (four feet) was predicted for Wednesday, and workers were arriving to prepare to activate the barrier system hours before then, the mayor said. “We’re working to activate Moses tonight in view of the peak prediction for tomorrow (Wednesday),” Brugnaro said. The barriers would likely be activated shortly after midnight, he said.
The Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said that a tide of 1.20 meters (four feet) is predicted for December 9, and workers are set to activate the barrier system hours before then. In view of the December 8 flooding, he said that as the system was in the experimental stage more rapid protocols to activate it were needed. (Image: AP)
Just over a year ago, Venice experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years when the water reached 1.87 meters (6 ½ feet) in the city.
In 2019, Venice experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years when the water reached 1.87 meters i.e. 6 ½ feet in the city. (Image: AP)
A girl is carried shoulders high in flooded St. Mark's Square following a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (Anteo Marinoni/LaPresse via AP)
A girl is carried shoulders high in flooded St. Mark's Square following a high tide, in Venice, Italy, Tuesday on December 8, 2020. (Image: AP)
#Italy #Venice #World News
first published: Dec 9, 2020 03:25 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.