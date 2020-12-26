Vehicle explosion rocks downtown Nashville on Christmas, knocks communications offline

A recreational vehicle parked in the deserted streets of downtown Nashville exploded early Christmas morning, causing widespread communications outages that took down police emergency systems and grounded holiday travel at the city's airport. (Image: AP)

Police were responding to a report of shots fired on December 25 when they encountered the RV blaring a recorded warning that a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. Police evacuated nearby buildings and called in the bomb squad. The RV exploded shortly afterward, Drake said. (Image: AP)

A K-9 team works in the area of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., December 25. (Image: AP)

Police believe the blast was intentional but don’t yet know a motive or target, and Drake noted that officials had not received any threats before the explosion. (Image: AP)

This image taken from surveillance video provided by Metro Nashville PD shows a recreational vehicle that was involved in a blast on December 25, in Nashville, Tenn. (Image: Metro Nashville PD via AP)

The blast sent black smoke and flames billowing from the heart of downtown Nashville’s tourist scene, an area packed with honky-tonks, restaurants and shops. (Image: AP)

Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., December 25. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Image: AP)

Buildings shook and windows shattered streets away from the explosion near a building owned by AT&T that lies one block from the company's office tower, a landmark in downtown. (Image: AP)

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted flights out of Nashville International Airport because of telecommunications issues associated with the explosion. (Image: AP)

The American Red Cross of Tennessee announced that it was working with officials to open a shelter for victims. (Image: AP)