Vaccine Darwinism | A look at how COVID-19 is exposing global vaccine inequality

Vaccines are our best shot against COVID-19. While many nations are successfully lowering death counts and new cases through fast vaccination programmes, logistics and financial problems continue to plague others, undermining efforts to end the pandemic. Hoarding of vaccines by wealthier countries could impede the global war against the virus. (Image: News18 Creative)

At least 1 billion shots have been administered worldwide. (Image: News18 Creative)

These many COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered per 100 people so far. (Image: News18 Creative)

Successful vaccine development depends on available technology, funding and the pathogen’s resilience. COVID-19 vaccines were deployed less than 12 months after the pandemic was declared. (Image: News18 Creative)

Researchers worldwide are developing and testing dozens of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, but most of these efforts will likely fail. Those at the preclinical trial stage usually have about 7 percent chance of succeeding, while the ones that make it to clinical trials have about a 20 percent chance. (Image: News18 Creative)

Some governments pre-ordered enough vaccines to inoculate their citizens several times over, depriving other countries of early shots. Some hedged their bets on the most promising vaccines before clinical trials had finished to secure shots in excess of what was required to cover their population. (Image: News18 Creative)

This hogging of the shots has forced other countries into a desperate hunt for vaccines, delaying their roll-outs. (Image: News18 Creative)

A global initiative led by the WHO, along with Gavi, for fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, aims to deliver 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)