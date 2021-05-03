MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Vaccine Darwinism | A look at how COVID-19 is exposing global vaccine inequality

Vaccines are best shot against COVID-19. While many nations are successfully lowering death counts and new cases through fast vaccination programmes, logistics and financial problems continue to plague others, undermining efforts to end the pandemic.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 09:11 PM IST
Vaccines are out best shot against COVID-19. While many nations are successfully lowering death counts and new cases through fast vaccination programmes, logistics and financial problems continue to plague others, undermining efforts to end the pandemic. Hoarding of vaccines by wealthier countries could impede the global war against the virus. (Image: News18 Creative)
Vaccines are our best shot against COVID-19. While many nations are successfully lowering death counts and new cases through fast vaccination programmes, logistics and financial problems continue to plague others, undermining efforts to end the pandemic. Hoarding of vaccines by wealthier countries could impede the global war against the virus. (Image: News18 Creative)
At least 1 billion shots have been administered worldwide. (Image: News18 Creative)
At least 1 billion shots have been administered worldwide. (Image: News18 Creative)
These many COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered per 100 people so far. (Image: News18 Creative)
These many COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered per 100 people so far. (Image: News18 Creative)
Successful vaccine development depends on available technology, funding and the pathogen’s resilience. COVID-19 vaccines were deployed less than 12 months after the pandemic was declared. (Image: News18 Creative)
Successful vaccine development depends on available technology, funding and the pathogen’s resilience. COVID-19 vaccines were deployed less than 12 months after the pandemic was declared. (Image: News18 Creative)
Researchers worldwide are developing and testing dozens of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, but most of these efforts will likely fail. Those at the preclinical trial stage usually have about 7 percent chance of succeeding, while the ones that make it to clinical trials have about a 20 percent chance. (Image: News18 Creative)
Researchers worldwide are developing and testing dozens of COVID-19 vaccine candidates, but most of these efforts will likely fail. Those at the preclinical trial stage usually have about 7 percent chance of succeeding, while the ones that make it to clinical trials have about a 20 percent chance. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some governments pre-ordered enough vaccines to inoculate their citizens several times over, depriving other countries of early shots. Some hedged their bets on the most promising vaccines before clinical trials had finished to secure shots in excess of what was required to cover their population. (Image: News18 Creative)
Some governments pre-ordered enough vaccines to inoculate their citizens several times over, depriving other countries of early shots. Some hedged their bets on the most promising vaccines before clinical trials had finished to secure shots in excess of what was required to cover their population. (Image: News18 Creative)
This hogging of the shots has forced other countries into a desperate hunt for vaccines, delaying their roll-outs. (Image: News18 Creative)
This hogging of the shots has forced other countries into a desperate hunt for vaccines, delaying their roll-outs. (Image: News18 Creative)
A global initiative led by the WHO, along with Gavi, for fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, aims to deliver 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
A global initiative led by the WHO, along with Gavi, for fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, aims to deliver 2 billion doses by the end of 2021. (Image: News18 Creative)
The pandemic could end sooner if drug companies meet production targets and doses are distributed fairly among all nations quickly. (Image: News18 Creative)
The pandemic could end sooner if drug companies meet production targets and doses are distributed fairly among all nations quickly. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus vaccine #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #Slideshow #World News
first published: May 3, 2021 09:11 pm

Must Listen

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

Serum Institute won’t provide pre-ordered vaccine before May 15 as their priority is Centre: Punjab Health Minister

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.