With the United States Presidential Election 2020 on November 3, the Hobby School for Public Affairs at the University of Houston has released a poll according to which US President Donald Trump is ahead of his rival, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The poll found that 50 percent of the voters said they already have or will vote for President Trump while 44.7 percent said they have or will vote for Biden. Let's see how that margin, and the final result, will compare to the electoral margins of victory in the last 100 years. (Image: News18 Creative)