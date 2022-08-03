US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan Visit | A look at the history of China-Taiwan conflict

Moneycontrol News

By visiting Taiwan, US Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-ranking elected US official to visit the island in 25 years. An enraged China branded the high-profile visit as “extremely dangerous”. A look at why China is rattled by Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island. (Image: News18 creative)There is disagreement about what Taiwan is. China views Taiwan as part of its territory, whereas Taiwan maintains that it is a separate nation. Taiwan has its own constitution, democratically-elected leaders, and military. (Image: News18 creative)Taiwan is spread over an area of 35,980 square kilometers and has a population of 24 million as of 2022. (Image: News18 creative)Historical sources suggest that China gained full control of Taiwan in the 17th Century and ruled it for almost two centuries. (Image: News18 creative)In 1949, the communists led by Mao Zedong defeated the nationalists led by Chiang Kai-shek and established the People’s Republic of China (PRC). Chiang Kai-shek fled to Taiwan and formed the Republic of China (ROC) government-in-exile. (Image: News18 creative)For many years, both the ROC and PRC contended to be the sole legitimate government of China claiming sovereignty over both mainland China and Taiwan. (Image: News18 creative)Currently, Taiwan (or the Republic of China) has full diplomatic relations with only 13 of the 193 United Nations member states. The Vatican recognizes Taiwan. (Image: News18 creative)The relationship between Taiwan and China strained further in 2000 when Taiwan elected Chen Shui-bian of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as President. (Image: News18 creative)Taiwan’s current president Tsai Ing-wen (who openly backs Taiwan’s “independence”) won a second term with a record-breaking 8.2 million votes in what was widely seen as a snub to Beijing. (Image: News18 creative)The United States formally established diplomatic ties with Beijing in 1979. When the US moved to recognize the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and de-recognize the Republic of China (ROC), it held that the PRC was and is the only China. The US, however, did not recognize Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan. (Image: News18 creative)US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on August 2, 2022 despite stark warnings from China. She is the highest-ranking elected American official to visit Taiwan since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. (Image: News18 creative)“Our discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy,” US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement released after her arrival in Taiwan. (Image: News18 creative)