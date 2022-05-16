 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
US Gun Violence | A look at gun death figures in the US

Moneycontrol News
May 16, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

As US witnesses two shootings in 48 hours, here’s what the data says about gun deaths in the U.S.

(Image: News18 Creative)

Number of active shooter incidents by year has seen a surge in US mass shootings. (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #gun violence #Slideshow #United States #World News
first published: May 16, 2022 03:29 pm
