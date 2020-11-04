US Election 2020: Here are some of the best quotes around the Joe Biden vs Donald Trump election battle. Moneycontrol News US Election 2020: The Joe Biden vs Donald Trump battle in quotes. US Election 2020: We don't need money. We have plenty of money. In fact, we beat Hillary Clinton with a tiny fraction of the money that she was able to raise, Donald Trump on fundraising. US Election 2020: This guy has a dog whistle as big as a foghorn, Joe Biden on Donald Trump. US Election 2020: He's still worried about his inaugration crowd being smaller than mine. It really bugs him. He's still talking about that. Does he have nothing better to worry about, Barack Obama on Donald Trump. US Election 2020: I think the only one more unhappy than crooked Hillary that night was Barack hussein Obama, Donald Trump on 2016 Election Results. US Election 2020: If i see tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated, I can't go along with that, Donald Trump on accepting the election reults. US Election 2020: We're going to go in the night of, as soon as that election is over, we're going in with our lawyers, Donald Trump on his election day strategy. US Election 2020: He's jealous of COVID's media coverage, Barack Obama on Donald Trump. First Published on Nov 4, 2020 08:28 am