Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | Stunning images portray America as it awaits results

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris of Indian origin inched closer to the magic figure of 270 Electoral College votes.

Moneycontrol News
A person holds a sign as people rally the day after the 2020 US presidential election while votes continue to be counted, outside the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan. (Image: Reuters)

Poll workers speak as votes continue to be counted at the TCF Center the day after the 2020 US presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan. (Image: Reuters)

A person with an umbrella in the colors of the U.S. flag walks into a gathering of local residents waiting for the results of the 2020 presidential election outside of the White House in Washington. (Image: Reuters)

A person wearing a "I voted! Did you?" sticker looks on as votes continue to be counted at the TCF Center the day after the 2020 US presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan. (Image: Reuters)

A demonstrator uses a microphone as people take part in the “People march because the fight continues" rally the day after Election Day in Manhattan, New York City. (Image: Reuters)

A person reviews ballots as votes continue to be counted at the TCF Center the day after the 2020 US presidential election, in Detroit, Michigan. (Image: Reuters)

A person holds a sign during a "Count Every Vote" rally the day after the US election in Los Angeles, California. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Nov 5, 2020 09:44 am

