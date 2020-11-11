US Election 2020 | Donald Trump supporters rally around the president after election

United States President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election, leading to several of his supporters taking to the streets and protesting after the election was called for former vice president Joe Biden.
Supporters of United States President Donald Trump rally around the Republican incumbent, who has not conceded the election to Democrat Joe Biden even after he secured more than the 270 votes in the Electoral College needed to win the presidency. Signs by supporters of US President Donald Trump hang outside the US Supreme Court building in Washington DC, November 10. (Image: Reuters)
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest outside the US Supreme Court building in Washington DC, November 10. (Image: Reuters)
Supporters of US President Donald Trump gather at a 'Stop the Steal' protest after the 2020 US presidential election was called for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 9. (Image: Reuters)
A supporter of US President Donald Trump holds up a "Trump Pride" sign during a rally outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center six days after the election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 9. (Image: Reuters)
Supporters of US President Donald Trump rally in front of a large US flag outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center six days after the election in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 9. (Image: Reuters)
A woman holds a cutout of US President Donald Trump's head as supporters gather at a 'Stop the Steal' protest after the 2020 US presidential election was called for former Vice President Joe Biden, in front of the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center (MCTEC), in Phoenix, Arizona, November 8. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 05:36 pm