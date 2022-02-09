US-Canada border crossing blocked by Canadian truckers protesting pandemic control measures

The busiest land crossing from the United States to Canada remained shut on Tuesday after Canadian truckers blocked lanes on Monday to protest their government's pandemic control measures. (Image/Reuters)

While traffic in both directions was initially blocked, U.S.-bound lanes have since reopened, Windsor Police tweeted. (Image/Reuters)

Drivers demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border traffic began blocking the streets of Canada's capital, Ottawa, on Jan. 28. Since Sunday night, police have started slowly taking back control, seizing thousands of litres of fuel and removing an oil tanker truck. (Image/Reuters)

Ottawa Deputy Police Chief Steve Bell told reporters on Tuesday that police have immobilised many of the heavy vehicles taking part in the blockade. He said about a quarter of the 418 protest trucks in the downtown have children in them, and police are concerned for their welfare in relation to cold, noise, carbon monoxide risks and access to sanitation. (Image/Reuters)