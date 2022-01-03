MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Urban wildfire destroys over 1,000 homes in Colorado

A fierce, wind-driven wildfire destroyed hundreds of homes, and prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents in and around two towns east of the Rockies near Denver.

Reuters
January 03, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
Anthony D-Amario looks through the remains of his home destroyed by the Marshall Fire as his family and friends watch in Louisville, Colorado, U.S. December 31, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Anthony D-Amario looks through the remains of his home destroyed by the Marshall Fire as his family and friends watch in Louisville, Colorado, U.S. December 31, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A view shows remains of a house damaged by wind-driven wildfires, a day after evacuation orders, in Superior, Colorado, U.S. December 31, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A view shows remains of a house damaged by wind-driven wildfires, a day after evacuation orders, in Superior, Colorado, U.S. December 31, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A West Metro Wildland crew member extinguishes a fire at a home in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, U.S. December 31, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A West Metro Wildland crew member extinguishes a fire at a home in the aftermath of the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, U.S. December 31, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A view shows remains of a trampoline and a house damaged by wind-driven wildfires, a day after evacuation orders, in Superior, Colorado, U.S. December 31, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A view shows remains of a trampoline and a house damaged by wind-driven wildfires, a day after evacuation orders, in Superior, Colorado, U.S. December 31, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A statue stands amidst the remains of homes destroyed by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, U.S. December 31, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
A statue stands amidst the remains of homes destroyed by the Marshall Fire in Louisville, Colorado, U.S. December 31, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Houses are engulfed in flames as Marshall Fire spreads in Superior, Colorado, U.S. December 30, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Houses are engulfed in flames as Marshall Fire spreads in Superior, Colorado, U.S. December 30, 2021. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
Tags: #Colorado wildfire #Slideshow #World News
first published: Jan 3, 2022 02:57 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.