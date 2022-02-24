English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    Ukraine declares martial law after Russia invasion

    Explosions heard in Kharkiv, a major Ukrainian city just south of the Russian border. Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on February 24, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has declared martial law, urges Ukrainians no to panic, vows vistory.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 24, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST
    Explosions heard in Kharkiv, a major Ukrainian city just south of the Russian border. Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv. (Image: AFP)
    Explosions heard in Kharkiv, a major Ukrainian city just south of the Russian border. Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv. (Image: AFP)
    Air raid sirens sounded in cities across Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on February 24, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. (Image: Reuters)
    Air raid sirens sounded in cities across Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its south coast on February 24, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. (Image: Reuters)
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has declared martial law, urges Ukrainians no to panic, vows vistory. People take shelter in a subway station, as authorities declared martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv. (Image: Reuters)
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has declared martial law, urges Ukrainians no to panic, vows vistory. People take shelter in a subway station, as authorities declared martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv. (Image: Reuters)
    Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv. Media reported that military command centres in Kyiv and the city of Kharkiv in the northeast had been struck by missiles while Russian troops had landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol. A Reuters witness later heard three loud blasts in Mariupol. (Image: Reuters)
    Cars drive towards the exit of the city after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv. Media reported that military command centres in Kyiv and the city of Kharkiv in the northeast had been struck by missiles while Russian troops had landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol. A Reuters witness later heard three loud blasts in Mariupol. (Image: Reuters)
    Russia has demanded an end to NATO's eastward expansion and Putin repeated his position that Ukrainian membership of the U.S.-led Atlantic military alliance was unacceptable. He said he had authorised military action after Russia had been left with no choice but to defend itself against what he said were threats emanating from modern Ukraine, a democratic state of 44 million people. The full scope of the Russian military operation was not immediately clear but Putin said: "Our plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. We are not going to impose anything by force." Speaking as the U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting in New York, Putin said he had ordered Russian forces to protect the people and appealed to the Ukrainian military to lay down their arms. (Image: Reuters)
    Russia has demanded an end to NATO's eastward expansion and Putin repeated his position that Ukrainian membership of the U.S.-led Atlantic military alliance was unacceptable. He said he had authorised military action after Russia had been left with no choice but to defend itself against what he said were threats emanating from modern Ukraine, a democratic state of 44 million people. The full scope of the Russian military operation was not immediately clear but Putin said: "Our plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. We are not going to impose anything by force." Speaking as the U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting in New York, Putin said he had ordered Russian forces to protect the people and appealed to the Ukrainian military to lay down their arms. (Image: Reuters)
    Military vehicle is seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. Russian-backed separatists said they had launched an offensive on the Ukrainian-controlled town of Shchastia in the east, Russia's Interfax news agency said, and explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. (Image: Reuters)
    Military vehicles are seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine. Russian-backed separatists said they had launched an offensive on the Ukrainian-controlled town of Shchastia in the east, Russia's Interfax news agency said, and explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. (Image: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia-Ukraine tensions #Slideshow #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 01:15 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.