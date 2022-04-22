UK PM Boris Johnson meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi during his 2-day visit to India

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 received UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Image: AP)British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves with Narendra Modi at India's presidential palace Bhavan in New Delhi. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)The UK Prime Minister, who is on a two-day visit to India, was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Image: AP)According to MEA, the India-UK Roadmap 2030 adopted at India-UK virtual summit on May 4, 2021 elevated the bilateral ties of the two nations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. (Image: AP)British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduces PM Modi to British dignitaries during his ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Image: AP)Johnson arrived in Delhi on April 21 in night after a packed day engagements in Ahmedabad. Ministry of External Affairs welcomed UK PM in Delhi. (Image: AP)The British Prime Minister said on April 21 that his long-delayed visit to India will deepen the strategic trade, defence and people-to-people ties between the two countries. (Image: AP)Johnson addressed leaders at Rashtrapati Bhavan. "Thank you for the fantastic welcome...I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," said Johnson. (Image: AP)Ahead of the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson said, "From climate change to energy security to defence, the partnership of our democracies is vital as the world faces growing threats from autocratic states." (Image: AP)British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offers flower pedals at Gandhi's memorial in tribute to the late Indian leader at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. (Image: AP)