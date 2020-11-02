U.S. Election 2020 | Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden make their final attempt to pitch to voters

Both leading candidates, President and Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump, and Democratic Party’s Joe Biden are pulling out all the stops to emerge victorious. Moneycontrol News United States 2020 Presidential election is just a day away. Both leading candidates, President and Republican Party presidential nominee Donald Trump, and Democratic Party’s Joe Biden are pulling out all the stops to emerge victorious. (Image: Reuters) Two days before Election Day, President Donald Trump launched a campaign sprint across battleground states starting with Michigan that will be crucial to the outcome of the election in an effort to defy the polls and fend off Joe Biden. U.S. President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters) Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as former U.S. President Barack Obama listens during a campaign canvas kickoff in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters) U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters) U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris waves supporters as she arrives for a campaign drive-in rally at Palm Beach State College in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters) Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event for Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters) Supporters wait for the rally of U.S. President Donald Trump at Hickory Regional Airport in Hickory, North Carolina U.S., November 1. (Image: Reuters) U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gestures during a drive-in campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 1. (Image: Reuters) A banner is seen in the sky as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather for a Bikers for Trump event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, U.S., November 1. (Image: Reuters) Former U.S. President Barack Obama introduces Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters) U.S. President Donald Trump tosses out a cap as he holds a campaign rally at Reading Regional Airport in Reading Pennsylvania, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters) An attendee wearing a "Biden Harris 2020" face mask watches Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters) Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign drive-in, mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., October 31. (Image: Reuters) A man sits near a sign referring to U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin before a Get Out The Vote march in Graham, North Carolina, U.S. October 31. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Nov 2, 2020 07:26 pm