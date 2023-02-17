Turkey-Syria Earthquakes: Cold, hunger, despair grip earthquake homeless

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9

Reuters

Read More

Arif Afisa sits outside his destroyed home following the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)An excavator moves debris from destroyed properties following the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)People gather around a fire near the rubble in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)People stand in their collapsed home that was damaged in a deadly earthquake in Jableh, Syria. (Image: Reuters)People gather around a fire for warmth as they wait for search and rescue teams to find their missing relatives, following the deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)Displaced Syrians children sit at a temporary accommodation centre erected to support people affected by a devastating earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)People stand by the fire next to remains of a destroyed building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Elbistan, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)Syrian woman Amina Raslan sits with her son and her grandchildren, at her son's partially damaged home, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria. (Image: Reuters)A man serves food to people in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. (Image: Reuters)