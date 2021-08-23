MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Turkey reinforces border to block any Afghan migrant wave

Afghans who manage to make the weeks-long journey through Iran on foot to the Turkish border face a three-meter high wall, ditches or barbed wire as Turkish authorities step up efforts to block any refugee influx into the country. The beefed up border measures in Turkey, which already hosts nearly 4 million Syrian refugees and is a staging post for many migrants trying to reach Europe, began as the Taliban started advancing in Afghanistan and took over Kabul last week.

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
A migrant family from Afghanistan, caught by Turkish security forces after crossing illegally into Turkey from Iran, is pictured in a room at a migrant processing centre in the border city of Van, Turkey August 22. (Image: Reuters)
A migrant family from Afghanistan, caught by Turkish security forces after crossing illegally into Turkey from Iran, is pictured in a room at a migrant processing centre in the border city of Van, Turkey on August 22. (Image: Reuters)
Migrants from Afghanistan, caught by Turkish security forces after crossing illegally into Turkey from Iran, wait for registration at a re-patriation centre in the border city of Van, Turkey August 22. (Image: Reuters)
Migrants from Afghanistan, caught by Turkish security forces after crossing illegally into Turkey from Iran, wait for registration at a re-patriation centre in the border city of Van, Turkey on August 22. (Image: Reuters)
A Turkish Coast Guard boat returns from a patrol at Lake Van in the border city of Van, Turkey August 22. (Image: Reuters)
A Turkish Coast Guard boat returns from a patrol at Lake Van in the border city of Van, Turkey on August 22. (Image: Reuters)
Migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, are seen after they were detained by Turkish security forces during an operation in the border city of Van, Turkey late August 21. (Image: Reuters)
Migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, are seen after they were detained by Turkish security forces during an operation in the border city of Van, Turkey late on August 21. (Image: Reuters)
Turkish soldiers in armored military vehicles patrol along a wall on the border line between Turkey and Iran in Van province, Turkey August 21. (Image: Reuters)
Turkish soldiers in armored military vehicles patrol along a wall on the border line between Turkey and Iran in Van province, Turkey on August 21. (Image: Reuters)
Turkish commandos, with a wall on the border line between Turkey and Iran in the background, stand near a military post in Van province, Turkey August 21. (Image: Reuters)
Turkish commandos, with a wall on the border line between Turkey and Iran in the background, stand near a military post in Van province, Turkey on August 21. (Image: Reuters)
A Turkish soldier stands guard at a military post in Caldiran on the Turkish-Iranian border in Van province, Turkey August 21. (Image: Reuters)
A Turkish soldier stands guard at a military post in Caldiran on the Turkish-Iranian border in Van province, Turkey on August 21. (Image: Reuters)
Migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, are seen after they were detained by Turkish security forces during an operation in the border city of Van, Turkey late August 21. (Image: Reuters)
Migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, are seen after they were detained by Turkish security forces during an operation in the border city of Van, Turkey late on August 21. (Image: Reuters)
A Turkish soldier, with Iranian soldiers in the background, stands guard on the Turkish-Iranian border in Van province, Turkey August 21. (Image: Reuters)
A Turkish soldier, with Iranian soldiers in the background, stands guard on the Turkish-Iranian border in Van province, Turkey on August 21. (Image: Reuters)
Migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, are seen after they were detained by Turkish security forces during an operation in the border city of Van, Turkey late August 21. (Image: Reuters)
Migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, are seen after they were detained by Turkish security forces during an operation in the border city of Van, Turkey late on August 21. (Image: Reuters)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Afghan #Afghanistan #Slideshow #Taliban #Taliban in Afghanistan #Turkey #Turkey border #World News
first published: Aug 23, 2021 02:32 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.