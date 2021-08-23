Turkey reinforces border to block any Afghan migrant wave

A migrant family from Afghanistan, caught by Turkish security forces after crossing illegally into Turkey from Iran, is pictured in a room at a migrant processing centre in the border city of Van, Turkey on August 22. (Image: Reuters)

Migrants from Afghanistan, caught by Turkish security forces after crossing illegally into Turkey from Iran, wait for registration at a re-patriation centre in the border city of Van, Turkey on August 22. (Image: Reuters)

A Turkish Coast Guard boat returns from a patrol at Lake Van in the border city of Van, Turkey on August 22. (Image: Reuters)

Migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, are seen after they were detained by Turkish security forces during an operation in the border city of Van, Turkey late on August 21. (Image: Reuters)

Turkish soldiers in armored military vehicles patrol along a wall on the border line between Turkey and Iran in Van province, Turkey on August 21. (Image: Reuters)

Turkish commandos, with a wall on the border line between Turkey and Iran in the background, stand near a military post in Van province, Turkey on August 21. (Image: Reuters)

A Turkish soldier stands guard at a military post in Caldiran on the Turkish-Iranian border in Van province, Turkey on August 21. (Image: Reuters)

A Turkish soldier, with Iranian soldiers in the background, stands guard on the Turkish-Iranian border in Van province, Turkey on August 21. (Image: Reuters)