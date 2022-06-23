Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins the best in Westminster Dog Show; a look at the scenes from the show

Moneycontrol News

A bloodhound named Trumpet won best of show on June 22 in the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, beating out more than 3,000 dogs from 200 breeds and varieties to claim the most prestigious such prize in the United States. (Image: Reuters)A 4-1/2-year-old male, Trumpet was handled by Heather Buehner, one of the four owner-breeders of the dog from Saint Joseph, Illinois. The show, which had entrants from the United States and nine other countries this year, dates to 1877 and has become a mainstay annual television event. (Image: Reuters)A handler runs a Newfoundland dog during judging in the Working Group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters)A SkyeTerrier is posed by his handler during judging in the Terrier Group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters)A Wire Fox Terrier is run in the ring during judging in the Terrier Group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters)A handler runs an Anatolian Shepherd Dog in the ring during judging in the Working Group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters)A handler runs a Clumber Spaniel in the ring during judging in the Sporting Group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters)A handler runs a Golden Retriever dog during a competition in the Sporting Group at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters)Handler Erin Bernecker and her Lowchen dog parade after winning the Junior Showmanship competition at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters)Handlers pose Giant Schnauzer dogs during breed judging competition at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York, U.S. (Image: Reuters)