On July 12, moon will appear close to Mars and Venus.

Mars and Venus will come closest to each other in the sky on July 13.

On July 17, the dim and distant Pluto will reach opposition.

On July 21, the very bright planet Venus will gleam above the prominent double star Regulus in Leo for about an hour after sunset.

The moon will reach its full phase on July 23, commonly known as the Buck Moon.

The moon will make a close approach with Saturn on July 24.

On July 25, the moon will move on from Saturn to Jupiter.