Top 10 countries gaining millionaires in 2022: Henley Global Citizens Report

According to the Henley Global Citizens Report 2022, UAE is expected to attract the largest inflows of millionaires globally in 2022. Russia has suffered the biggest emigration of millionaires over the past six months, with forecast net outflows of 15,000 by the end of 2022 — a massive 15 percent of its high-net-worth-individual (HNWI) population and 9,500 more than in 2019, pre-pandemic. Net inflows indicates more high-net-worth individuals relocating to a country than leaving. Nine of the top 10 countries for high-net-worth-individual inflows in 2022 host formal investment migration programs and actively encourage foreign direct investment in return for residence or citizenship rights. A look at the ten countries with the highest projected net inflows of HNWIs 2022. (Image: AP)