Top 10 colleges in the US in 2022-2023

Moneycontrol News

Northwestern University is a private institution that was founded in 1851. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 8,494 (fall 2021), its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 231 acres. Its tuition and fees are $63,468.Duke University is a private institution that was founded in 1838. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 6,883 (fall 2021), its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 8,693 acres. Its tuition and fees are $63,054California Institute of Technology is a private institution that was founded in 1891. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 987 (fall 2021), its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 124 acres. Its tuition and fees are $60,864.Johns Hopkins University is a private institution that was founded in 1876. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 6,132 (fall 2021), its setting is urban, and the campus size is 140 acres. Its tuition and fees are $60,480.University of Pennsylvania is a private institution that was founded in 1740. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 9,962 (fall 2021), its setting is urban, and the campus size is 299 acres. Its tuition and fees are $63,452.University of Chicago is a private institution that was founded in 1890. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 7,526 (fall 2021), its setting is urban, and the campus size is 217 acres. Its tuition and fees are $62,940.Harvard University is a private institution that was founded in 1636. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 7,153 (fall 2021), its setting is urban, and the campus size is 5,076 acres. Its tuition and fees are $57,261.Stanford University is a private institution that was founded in 1885. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 7,645 (fall 2021), its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 8,180 acres. Its tuition and fees are $56,169.Yale University is a private institution that was founded in 1701. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 6,536 (fall 2021), its setting is a city, and the campus size is 373 acres. Its tuition and fees are $62,250.Massachusetts Institute of Technology is a private institution that was founded in 1861. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 4,638 (fall 2021), its setting is urban, and the campus size is 168 acres. Its tuition and fees are $57,986.Princeton University is a private institution that was founded in 1746. It has a total undergraduate enrolment of 5,321 (fall 2021), its setting is suburban, and the campus size is 600 acres. Its tuition and fees are $57,410.