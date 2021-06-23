Tokyo shows off Olympic village a month before Games begin

Electric vehicles are pictured at an internal shuttle bus station of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)

A replica of ahtletes' room is displayed at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)

A recreation centre is pictured at the multi-function complex of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)

Hand sanitisers and signs for COVID-19 countermeasures are placed at the entrance of the fitness centre at the multi-function complex of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)

A machine to check body temperature and hand sanitisers are placed at the doping control station of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)

A toilet is pictured at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)

Partitions are installed at the fitness centre at the multi-function complex of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)

The main dining hall is pictured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)

A news conference room is pictured at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)

A recyclable cardboard bed and a mattress are pictured in a residential unit for athletes during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)

General view of residential buildings for athletes during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)