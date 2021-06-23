MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Tokyo shows off Olympic village a month before Games begin

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics open the athletes' village to the media, where 11,000 athletes will stay and mingle during the sporting extravaganza.

Reuters
June 23, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
Electric vehicles are pictured at an internal shuttle bus station of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Electric vehicles are pictured at an internal shuttle bus station of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)
A replica of ahtletes' room is displayed at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, June 20. (Image: Reuters)
A replica of ahtletes' room is displayed at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)
A recreation center is pictured at the multi-function complex of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, June 20. (Image: Reuters)
A recreation centre is pictured at the multi-function complex of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Hand sanitizers and signs for COVID-19 countermeasures are placed at the entrance of the fitness center at the multi-function complex of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Hand sanitisers and signs for COVID-19 countermeasures are placed at the entrance of the fitness centre at the multi-function complex of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)
A machine to check body temperature and hand sanitizers are placed at the doping control station of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, June 20. (Image: Reuters)
A machine to check body temperature and hand sanitisers are placed at the doping control station of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)
A toilet is pictured at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, June 20. (Image: Reuters)
A toilet is pictured at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Partitions are installed at the fitness center at the multi-function complex of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Partitions are installed at the fitness centre at the multi-function complex of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Main dining hall is pictured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, June 20. (Image: Reuters)
The main dining hall is pictured at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)
A news conference room is pictured at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, June 20. (Image: Reuters)
A news conference room is pictured at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)
A recyclable cardboard bed and a mattress are pictured in a residential unit for athletes during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, in Tokyo, Japan June 20. Akio Kon/Pool via REUTERS
A recyclable cardboard bed and a mattress are pictured in a residential unit for athletes during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)
General view of residential buildings for athletes during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, in Tokyo, Japan June 20. (Image: Reuters)
General view of residential buildings for athletes during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Village plaza cafe & internet lounge with call center is pictured at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Village plaza cafe and internet lounge with call centre is pictured at the village plaza of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #Olympics 2020 #Olympics village #Slideshow #Tokyo Olympics #Tokyo Olympics 2020 #World News
first published: Jun 23, 2021 02:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

Simply Save | What is holding back mutual fund's penetration in smaller towns?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.