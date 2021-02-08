MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

Tiny patients fight COVID-19 in Mexico neonatal ward

Newborn babies and their mothers suffering from the novel coronavirus disease are treated at Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz' in Toluca, Mexico. The country has so far reported 1,932,145 COVID-19 cases and 166,200 deaths. The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Reuters
February 08, 2021 / 05:23 PM IST
A nurse monitors the vital signs of a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neo-natal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico February 4. (Image: Reuters)
A nurse monitors the vital signs of a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus disease, lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neo-natal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)
A woman infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) carries her baby at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico February 4. (Image: Reuters)
A woman infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) carries her baby at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)
The feet of a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lying in an incubator, are pictured at the coronavirus neo-natal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico February 4. (Image: Reuters)
The feet of a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus disease, lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neo-natal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)
A nurse pulls a protective capsule with a woman infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico February 4. (Image: Reuters)
A nurse pulls a protective capsule with a woman infected with the coronavirus disease at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)
Nurses intubate a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neonatal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital "Monica Pretelini Saenz", in Toluca, Mexico February 4. (Image: Reuters)
Nurses intubate a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus disease, lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neonatal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital "Monica Pretelini Saenz", in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)
A woman infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) uses a spirometer device to increase lung capacity at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico February 4. (Image: Reuters)
A woman infected with the coronavirus disease uses a spirometer device to increase lung capacity at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)
A woman infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) carries her baby at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico February 4. (Image: Reuters)
A woman infected with the coronavirus disease carries her baby at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)
Patients receive oxygen at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital "Monica Pretelini Saenz", in Toluca, Mexico February 4. (Image: Reuters)
Patients receive oxygen at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus disease, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital "Monica Pretelini Saenz", in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)
Health workers and patients at the maternity ward for mothers infected with COVID-19, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital
Health workers and patients at the maternity ward for mothers infected with COVID-19, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital "Monica Pretelini Saenz", in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)
A nurse helps a woman infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after arriving to the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico February 4. (Image: Reuters)
A nurse helps a woman infected with the coronavirus disease after arriving to the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)
Reuters
TAGS: #coronavirus #coronavirus patient #Covid-19 #Mexico #Slideshow #World News
first published: Feb 8, 2021 05:23 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.