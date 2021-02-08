Tiny patients fight COVID-19 in Mexico neonatal ward

A nurse monitors the vital signs of a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus disease, lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neo-natal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)

A woman infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) carries her baby at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)

The feet of a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus disease, lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neo-natal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)

A nurse pulls a protective capsule with a woman infected with the coronavirus disease at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico. (Image: Reuters)

Nurses intubate a newborn baby infected with the coronavirus disease, lying in an incubator, at the coronavirus neonatal unit of the Maternal Perinatal Hospital "Monica Pretelini Saenz", in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)

A woman infected with the coronavirus disease uses a spirometer device to increase lung capacity at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)

A woman infected with the coronavirus disease carries her baby at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital 'Monica Pretelini Saenz', in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)

Patients receive oxygen at the maternity ward for mothers infected with the coronavirus disease, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital "Monica Pretelini Saenz", in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)

Health workers and patients at the maternity ward for mothers infected with COVID-19, at the Maternal Perinatal Hospital "Monica Pretelini Saenz", in Toluca, Mexico, on February 4. (Image: Reuters)