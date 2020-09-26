Thousands protest in London against lockdown and social distancing rules imposed to combat COVID-19

People take part in a 'We Do Not Consent' rally at Trafalgar Square, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions in London on September 26 Associated Press Thousands gathered at London's Trafalgar Square to protest lockdowns and social distancing rules imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 on September 26. (Image: AP) People take part in a 'We Do Not Consent' rally at Trafalgar Square, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions in London. (Stefan Rousseau via AP) London’s Metropolitan Police has warned demonstrators to follow social-distancing rules. As the protest began, police were visible around the edges of the crowd but didn't confront protesters, most of whom weren't wearing masks. (Image: AP) The demonstration comes as Parliament prepares to review COVID-19 legislation and the government imposes new restrictions to control the disease. Some lawmakers have criticised the government for implementing the rules without parliamentary approval. (Image: AP) Speakers at the rally denied they were conspiracy theorists, arguing they were standing up for freedom of expression and human rights. (Image: AP) The government earlier this week ordered a 10 pm curfew on bars and restaurants nationwide, along with tougher face mask requirements and increased fines for non-compliance. It has also banned most social gatherings of more than six people, but there is an exemption for protests as long as organisers submit a risk assessment and comply with social distancing. (Stefan Rousseau via AP) The demonstration comes a week after a similar event during which thousands of people crowded into the iconic square. Police say several officers were hurt during that event when a ‘small minority’ of protesters became violent. (Image: AP) In addition to the nationwide COVID-19 rules, several jurisdictions have imposed tighter restrictions to control local spikes in the disease. (Image: AP) London, home to almost 9 million people, was added to the British government’s COVID-19 watch-list as an 'area of concern'. This means that the UK capital could face new restrictions as well, if infections continue to rise in the city. (Image: AP) First Published on Sep 26, 2020 08:28 pm