Thousands protest in France after police shoot 17-year old; In Pics

1/7 After a teenager was fatally shot by a police officer, young people rioted in France overnight, fighting with officers and looting stores. This increased pressure on President Emmanuel Macron after he pleaded with parents to keep their kids inside and accused social media of inciting unrest. (Image: AP)

2/7 The 17-year-old's fatal shooting, which was caught on film, and which was identified by the first name Nahel, has heightened long-simmering tensions between police and young people in housing projects and underprivileged areas. (Image: AP)

3/7 Preliminary charges of voluntary homicide were brought against the police officer accused of killing Nahel, which indicates the investigating magistrates have a strong suspicion of wrongdoing but need to look into the matter further before bringing the case to trial. The officer's use of force was not legally justifiable, according to Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache, based on his initial inquiry. (Image: AP)

4/7 The violence appeared to be lessening. Still, the office of Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 45,000 police officers would again be deployed in the streets to counter anger over discrimination against people who trace their roots to former French colonies and live in low-income neighborhoods. Nahel is of Algerian descent and was shot in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. (Image: AP)

5/7 The residence of the mayor of L'Hay-les-Roses, a suburb of Paris, was struck by a burning automobile on July 2, shocking French officials. A number of police stations and town halls have recently been the target of arson or vandalism, although it is unusual for a mayor to be personally attacked. (Image: AP)

6/7 On the fringes of a silent march to honour Nahel, a World War II monument in Nanterre honouring Holocaust survivors and members of the French Resistance was vandalised amid the commotion. Among the catchphrases were "Don't forgive or forget" and "Police, rapists, assassins." The graffiti was condemned by the European Jewish Congress as a "shameful act of disrespect for the memory of the victims of the Holocaust." (Image: AP)