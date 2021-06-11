MARKET NEWS

This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

Associated Press
June 11, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
A health worker administers the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 to a Kashmiri farmer at Minnar village, north of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, June 10, 2021. (Image: AP/Mukhtar Khan)
A health worker crosses a paddy field during a vaccination drive against COVID-19 in Minnar village, north of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, June 10, 2021. (Image: AP/Mukhtar Khan)
A student wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus with a bouquet of flowers is hugged by her relative at the end of China's national college entrance examinations, known as the gaokao in Beijing, June 10, 2021. Millions of students took part in the tough annual exams from which the results determine entrance to the country's top universities. (Image: AP/Andy Wong)
A shopkeeper arranges shoes during a partial relaxation of restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus in Gauhati, India, June 9, 2021. (Image: AP/Anupam Nath)
A couple wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus sit on an angel statue browsing their smartphones at a shopping mall in Beijing, June 6, 2021. (Image: AP/Andy Wong)
South Korean Oh Eui-sang sits in front of the gravestone of his brother Oh In-sang, who was killed during the Korean War, on Memorial Day at the national cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, June 6, 2021. (Image: AP/Lee Jin-man)
A couple wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus is silhouetted as they chat each other at a shopping mall in Beijing, June 6, 2021. (Image: AP/Andy Wong)
A child plays around sculptures outside a residential area in Beijing on June 5, 2021. (Image: AP/Ng Han Guan)
Hong Kong Victoria Park is seen on June 4, 2021. Police arrested an organizer of Hong Kong's annual candlelight vigil remembering the deadly Tiananmen Square crackdown and warned people not to attend the banned event Friday as authorities mute China's last pro-democracy voices. In past years, tens of thousands of people gathered in Hong Kong's Victoria Park to honor those who died when China's military put down student-led pro-democracy protests on June 4, 1989. Hundreds, if not thousands were killed. (Image: AP/Vincent Yu)
Ethnic Rohingya women and children sit by a fire on a beach after their boat was stranded on Idaman Island in East Aceh, Indonesia, June 4, 2021. Villagers in Indonesia's Aceh province discovered a stranded boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslims, including children, who had left a refugee camp in Bangladesh, officials said. (Image: AP/Zik Maulana)
