This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

Associated Press
May 08, 2021 / 02:06 PM IST
A worker makes a toffee-like traditional sweet cake called "dodol," one of the special Muslim holiday Ramadan delicacies, at a home factory in Cikarang, West Java, Indonesia, May 6. (Image: AP)
Nepalese men wearing face masks ride on a bicycle in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 5. Authorities extended lockdown in the capital Kathmandu and surrounding districts by another week on Wednesday as the Himalayan nation recorded the highest COVID-19 daily infection and death. (Image: AP)
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 mourn at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, April 30. An infection surge in Nepal has prompted the government to impose new lockdowns in major cities and towns, restricting the movement of people and vehicles and shuttering markets, offices and schools. (Image: AP)
Buddhists wearing face masks, carry lanterns to celebrate for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19, while maintaining social distancing as a part of precaution against the coronavirus at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, May 6. (Image: AP)
People, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus, crowd a marketplace in Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 30. The surge in coronavirus infections in India has created huge worries for Bangladesh, which shares a land border stretching 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) with India. (Image: AP)
A man runs to escape heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 29. (Image: AP)
Family members of COVID-19 victims leave as their funeral pyres burn at an open crematorium set up at a granite quarry on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 5. (Image: AP)
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus ride Gyro Drop as they visit to celebrate Children's Day at Children's Grand Park in Seoul, South Korea, May 5. (Image: AP)
Athletes warm up prior to the men's synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, May 1, at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
United States' Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco perform a dive during the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard preliminaries at the FINA Diving World Cup, May 2, at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
TAGS: #Asia #Asia pictures of week #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Slideshow #World News
first published: May 8, 2021 02:06 pm

