MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

Associated Press
April 30, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
A Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province, April 29. China has launched the core module on April 29 for its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long-term. (Image: AP)
A Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province, on April 29. China has launched the core module on April 29 for its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long term. (Image: AP)
The moon rises as a train passes by, April 28, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
The moon rises as a train passes by in Tokyo on April 28. (Image: AP)
The moon rises over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, April 27. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (Image: AP)
The moon rises over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia on April 27. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (Image: AP)
A man wearing a face mask attaches the name tag of a worshipper in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19 at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, April 27. (Image: AP)
A man wearing a face mask attaches the name tag of a worshipper in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19 at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, on April 27. (Image: AP)
A COVID-19 patient looks out from their isolation tent outside a hospital as cases increase in Manila, Philippines on April 26. COVID-19 infections in the Philippines surged past 1 million in the latest grim milestone as officials assessed whether to extend a month-long lockdown in Manila and outlying provinces amid a deadly spike or relax it to fight recession, joblessness and hunger. (Image: AP)
A COVID-19 patient looks out from their isolation tent outside a hospital as cases increase in Manila, the Philippines on April 26. COVID-19 infections in the Philippines surged past one million in the latest grim milestone as officials assessed whether to extend a month-long lockdown in Manila and outlying provinces amid a deadly spike or relax it to fight recession, joblessness and hunger. (Image: AP)
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 breaks down during cremation in Jammu, India, April 25. India's crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors. (Image: AP)
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 breaks down during cremation in Jammu, India, on April 25. India's crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors. (Image: AP)
Activists scuffle with police officers as they are dispersed during a rally against Myanmar's military coup near the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat ahead of a leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24. Southeast Asian leaders are to meet Myanmar's top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia Saturday, and are expected to press calls for an end to violence by security forces that has left hundreds of protesters dead as well as the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees. (Image: AP)
Activists scuffle with police officers as they are dispersed during a rally against Myanmar's military coup near the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Secretariat ahead of a leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 24. Southeast Asian leaders are to meet Myanmar's top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia, and are expected to press calls for an end to violence by security forces that has left hundreds of protesters dead as well as the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees. (Image: AP)
New Zealand band Six60 perform at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, April 24. Six60 is being billed as the biggest live act in the world since the coronavirus pandemic struck after New Zealand stamped out the spread of the virus, allowing life to return to normal. On Saturday, the band played a remarkable finale to their latest tour, performing in front of 50,000 people at the first-ever concert at Auckland's Eden Park. (Image: AP)
New Zealand band Six60 perform at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on April 24. Six60 is being billed as the biggest live act in the world since the coronavirus pandemic struck after New Zealand stamped out the spread of the virus, allowing life to return to normal. On Saturday, the band played a remarkable finale to their latest tour, performing in front of 50,000 people at the first-ever concert at Auckland's Eden Park. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
TAGS: #Asia #Asia pictures of week #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 30, 2021 03:30 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.