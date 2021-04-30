This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

A Long March 5B rocket carrying a module for a Chinese space station lifts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan Province, on April 29. China has launched the core module on April 29 for its first permanent space station that will host astronauts long term. (Image: AP)

The moon rises as a train passes by in Tokyo on April 28. (Image: AP)

The moon rises over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia on April 27. This moon is a supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth. (Image: AP)

A man wearing a face mask attaches the name tag of a worshipper in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19 at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, on April 27. (Image: AP)

A COVID-19 patient looks out from their isolation tent outside a hospital as cases increase in Manila, the Philippines on April 26. COVID-19 infections in the Philippines surged past one million in the latest grim milestone as officials assessed whether to extend a month-long lockdown in Manila and outlying provinces amid a deadly spike or relax it to fight recession, joblessness and hunger. (Image: AP)

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 breaks down during cremation in Jammu, India, on April 25. India's crematoriums and burial grounds are being overwhelmed by the devastating new surge of infections tearing through the populous country with terrifying speed, depleting the supply of life-saving oxygen to critical levels and leaving patients to die while waiting in line to see doctors. (Image: AP)

Activists scuffle with police officers as they are dispersed during a rally against Myanmar's military coup near the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Secretariat ahead of a leaders' meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on April 24. Southeast Asian leaders are to meet Myanmar's top general and coup leader in an emergency summit in Indonesia, and are expected to press calls for an end to violence by security forces that has left hundreds of protesters dead as well as the release of Aung San Suu Kyi and other political detainees. (Image: AP)