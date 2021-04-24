This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

Artist and environmental activist Kong Ning prepares inflatable lip-shaped balloons for her latest gown collection with a theme "Kiss the earth" in support on Earth Day in Beijing, April 22. (Image: AP)

A Hindu priests rotate traditional oil lamps in circular movements as they perform an evening ritual "Aarati" at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna on Ramnavami in Prayagraj, India, April 21. Ramnavami commemorates the birth of Hindu God lord Rama who is remembered for his prosperous and righteous reign, which has become synonymous with a period of peace and prosperity. (Image: AP)

People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk, April 21, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)

Multiple funeral pyres of those patients who died of COVID-19 disease are seen burning at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India, April 21. (Image: AP)

Receptionists wait for visitors at the booth for Chinese luxury auto brand Hongqi at the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai on April 20. Automakers are looking to China, the biggest auto market by sales volume and the first major economy to rebound from the pandemic, to propel a revival in demand and reverse multibillion-dollar losses. (Image: AP)

People dance to music at a public square in Aksu in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as seen during a government organised trip for foreign journalists, April 20. (Image: AP)

A health worker takes a mouth swab sample of a man to test for COVID-19 as others wait their turn to get tested at a hospital in Hyderabad, India, April 19. (Image: AP)

A Muslim vendor wearing protective mask waiting for customers at a Ramadan bazaar, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 19. (Image: AP)

U.S.A.'s Nathan Chen performs during the exhibition concluding the ISU World Team Trophy figure skating competition in Osaka, western Japan, April 18. (Image: AP)