This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

Muslims offer prayers and break fast on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Mosque, in New Delhi, India, April 14. Due to the COVID-19 situation only a handful of people turned up. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (Image: AP)

Kashmiri Muslims offer prayers outside a Mosque on the banks of a river on the first day of fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, April 14. Muslims across the world are observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan, where they refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk. (Image: AP)

A man poses with a display of Olympic Symbol after unveiling ceremony of the symbol on Mt. Takao in Hachioji, west of Tokyo, April 14, 2021, to mark 100 days before the start of the Olympic Games. (Image: AP)

An Indian woman waits for the result of her COVID-19 test at a hospital in Hyderabad, India, April 12. With its explosive surge in recent days, India's confirmed infections surpassed Brazil's total Monday as the second-worst hit country. (Image: AP)

A surfer is enveloped by a wave as he waits to jump off the rocks at Bronte Beach as large waves hit the Sydney coastline, April 12. (Image: AP)

Footwear are left outside as people perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' during the first evening of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 12. (Image: AP)

In this photo taken using slow shutter speed, Muslim women offer an evening prayer called "tarawih" marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 12. During Ramadan, the holiest month in Islamic calendar, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking and sex from dawn to dusk. (Image: AP)

A Naga Sadhu or Naked Hindu holy man rubes ash as he prepares to take holy dips in the river Ganges during Shahi snan or a Royal bath during Kumbh mela, in Haridwar in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, April 12. As states across India are declaring some version of a lockdown to battle rising Covid cases as part of a nationwide second-wave, thousands of pilgrims are gathering on the banks of the river Ganga for the Hindu festival Kumbh Mela. The faithful believe that a dip in the waters of the Ganga will absolve them of their sins and deliver them from the cycle of birth and death. (Image: AP)

People watch devotees pulling a chariot in Biska Jatra Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, April 10. During this festival, also regarded as Nepalese New Year, images of Hindu god Bhairava and his female counterpart Bhadrakali are enshrined in two large chariots and pulled to an open square after which rituals and festivities are performed. (Image: AP)

Olympic fan Kyoko Ishikawa shows her cheering at her home, April 10, 2021, in Tokyo. Ishikawa, president of an IT company, has attended every Summer Olympics since Barcelona in 1992, becoming famous as an unofficial "International Olympic Cheerleader." She relishes joining in with fans from everywhere to cheer for their athletes. Her headband reads: "Confident victory." (Image: AP)