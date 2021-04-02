English
This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

Associated Press
April 02, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST
India's Krunal Pandya plays a shot during the third One Day International cricket match between India and England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, India, March 28. (Image: AP)
A model presents a creation inspired by traditional Chinese clothing from fashion brand Chuyan during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27. (Image: AP)
People wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk across a street under a canopy of cherry blossoms, March 28, in Tokyo. (Image: AP)
Indians smear colored powder on each other as they celebrate Holi in Jammu, India, March 28. Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, also heralds the arrival of spring. (Image: AP)
Relatives and family members cry near the coffin of elected official Riyaz Ahmad in Sopore, 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, March. 29. Gunmen killed the elected official of India's ruling party and a policeman in disputed Kashmir, police said. (Image: AP)
People wait to get their vital signs checked before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, April 1. India is accelerating its vaccination drive by opening it up for everyone above 45 years just as cases spike sharply after several months. (Image: AP)
Cars pass by as fire razes through Pertamina Balongan Refinery in Indramayu, West Java, Indonesia, March 29. Hundreds of people were evacuated from a nearby village after the massive fire broke out at the refinery. (Image: AP)
Anti-coup protesters run to avoid military forces during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, March 31. The Southeast Asian nation has been wracked by violence since the military ousted a civilian-led government on Feb. 1 and began to forcibly put down protests. (Image: AP)
An anti-coup protester throws a smoke bomb against police crackdown at Thaketa township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 27. The head of Myanmar's junta used the occasion of the country's Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations. (Image: AP)
