English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

Associated Press
March 26, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
Local torchbearer Mahiro Abe, 19, carries the Olympic torch route of the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 25. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23. (Image: AP)
Local torchbearer Mahiro Abe, 19, carries the Olympic torch route of the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, March 25. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23. (Image: AP)
A woman looks at debris caught on a submerged bridge in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, Australia, March 25. Emergency services have made hundreds of rescues since the flooding began last week and insurance companies expect the damage in New South Wales to exceed 1 billion Australian dollars ($760 million). (Image: AP)
A woman looks at debris caught on a submerged bridge in Windsor, northwest of Sydney, Australia, March 25. Emergency services have made hundreds of rescues since the flooding began last week and insurance companies expect the damage in New South Wales to exceed 1 billion Australian dollars ($760 million). (Image: AP)
The roof of a structure is visible as floodwater covers large areas northwest of Sydney, Australia, March 24. Some 18,000 residents of Australia's most populous state have fled their homes since last week, with warnings the flood cleanup could stretch into April. (Image: AP)
The roof of a structure is visible as floodwater covers large areas northwest of Sydney, Australia, March 24. Some 18,000 residents of Australia's most populous state have fled their homes since last week, with warnings the flood cleanup could stretch into April. (Image: AP)
Two men on a motorbike alert people and anti-coup protesters as armed security forces arrive to crack down on a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 23. Myanmar's military junta on Tuesday took the offensive to justify last month's coup and subsequent actions against those opposed to it, even as street demonstrations continued against the takeover. (Image: AP)
Two men on a motorbike alert people and anti-coup protesters as armed security forces arrive to crack down on a demonstration in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 23. Myanmar's military junta on Tuesday took the offensive to justify last month's coup and subsequent actions against those opposed to it, even as street demonstrations continued against the takeover. (Image: AP)
A fisherman tries to catch some black bass on March 22, in Lake Ashi, or Ashinoko Lake, in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo. (Image: AP)
A fisherman tries to catch some black bass on March 22, in Lake Ashi, or Ashinoko Lake, in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo. (Image: AP)
Smoke rises following a fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, March 22. The fire destroyed hundreds of shelters and left thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. (Image: AP)
Smoke rises following a fire at the Rohingya refugee camp in Balukhali, southern Bangladesh, March 22. The fire destroyed hundreds of shelters and left thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. (Image: AP)
A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face masks during a rush hour at Shinagawa Station on March 22, in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga lifted Monday a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and three other remaining prefectures. (Image: AP)
A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face masks during a rush hour at Shinagawa Station on March 22, in Tokyo. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga lifted Monday a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and three other remaining prefectures. (Image: AP)
Workers wearing face masks scale bars at a construction site as the government implements stricter measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, March 22. The Department of Health reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the highest number since the pandemic hit the country last year as it struggles to contain an alarming surge in coronavirus infections. (Image: AP)
Workers wearing face masks scale bars at a construction site as the government implements stricter measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, March 22. The Department of Health reported over 8,000 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the highest number since the pandemic hit the country last year as it struggles to contain an alarming surge in coronavirus infections. (Image: AP)
Bangladeshis raise their footwear and shout slogans during a protest after Friday prayers, against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 19. Hundreds of people including Muslim devotees and left-leaning student activists on Friday rallied in Bangladesh's capital to denounce the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the celebration of the country's 50th anniversary of independence. (Image: AP)
Bangladeshis raise their footwear and shout slogans during a protest after Friday prayers, against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 19. Hundreds of people including Muslim devotees and left-leaning student activists on Friday rallied in Bangladesh's capital to denounce the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the celebration of the country's 50th anniversary of independence. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
TAGS: #Asia #Asia pictures #coronavirus #Slideshow #World News
first published: Mar 26, 2021 03:49 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.