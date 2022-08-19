This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

Women in traditional Balinese costume take part in an Independence Day celebration parade in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia on August 17. (Source: AP)

Children take part in a sack race competition during an Independence Day celebration in Jakarta, August 17. (Source: AP)

Participants retrieve prizes after climbing up a greased pole during a greased-pole climbing competition held as a part of Independence Day celebrations at Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17. (Source: AP)

A participant bears the weight of other men above him as people climb greased poles to retrieve prizes during a greased-pole climbing competition held as a part of Independence Day celebrations at Ancol Beach in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 17. Indonesia is celebrating its 77th anniversary of independence from the Dutch colonial rule. (Source: AP)

A Sri Lankan traditional dancer carries a decorative umbrella as the crew of Chinese scientific research ship Yuan Wang 5 wave Chinese flags after arriving at Hambantota International Port in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, August 16. The ship was originally set to arrive August 11 but the port call was deferred due to apparent security concerns raised by India. (Source: AP)

Children selling tricolor balloons shout pro India slogans as people hoist Indian flag inside a residential building in Mumbai, India, August 15. The country marked 75 years of its independence from British rule. (Source: AP)

Tribal Bodo girls in traditional attire perform Sikhlai dance on Independence Day in Gauhati, northeastern Assam state, India, August 15. (Source: AP)

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako bow as they attend a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan's World War II defeat, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, August 15. (Source: AP)

U.S. soldiers greet their Indonesian counterparts dressed in Papuan traditional costumes during a cultural event at the end of Super Garuda Shield 2022 joint military exercises in Martapura, South Sumatra, Indonesia, August 13. Thousands of soldiers from the U.S., Indonesia and Australia participated in the annual combat exercises on Sumatra island amid growing Chinese maritime activity in the Indo-Pacific region. (Source: AP)

Residents play while visiting an interactive art exhibition by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman held in Beijing, August 12. (Source: AP)