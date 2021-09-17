This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

A man wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 sits with dogs on leashes near a neighborhood with a suspected coronavirus case in Beijing, September 15. China tightened lockdowns and increased orders for mass testing in cities along its east coast amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. (Image: AP)

A visitor wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus is silhouetted while walking past outside of a shopping mall in Seoul, South Korea, September 13. (Image: AP)

A woman receives the first shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as others wait for their turn in front of pachinko pinball machines at the pachinko parlor Freedom in Osaka, western Japan, September 13. A nearby hospital dispatched medical workers to administer the vaccine to 1,500 people in two days at the pinball parlor which became a makeshift vaccination site. (Image: AP)

A woman receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Vung Tau, Vietnam, September 13. Vietnam is speeding up its vaccination program in an effort to loosen coronavirus lockdown restrictions in major cities by the end of September, the government said. (Image: AP)

Mariel Albia is inoculated with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Quezon city, Philippines on September 13. The government continues to urge Filipinos to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases keep rising in the country. (Image: AP)

A young Afghan girl stands next to her mother participating with other Afghan women against Pakistan and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, in New Delhi, India, September 16. (Image: AP)

A customer uses her mobile phone before the start of a movie show as she sits amid physical distancing markers during the first day of reopening at a cinema in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 16. Cinemas in several cities shut during the deadly wave of coronavirus outbreak that hit the country in July were allowed to reopen with capacity limit as cases decline. (Image: AP)