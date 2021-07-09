MARKET NEWS

This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

July 09, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST
Baby turtles are released into the ocean in Bali, Indonesia. Dozens of newly hatched Lekang turtles were released during a campaign to save the endangered sea turtles. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
A man falls on the ground as he weeps during the burial of a relative who died of COVID-19 at Rorotan Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Indonesia is facing a devastating second wave of coronavirus as hospitals grapple with soaring cases amid widespread shortages of oxygen and patients were increasingly dying in isolation at home. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
People queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 5, 2021. Parts of Indonesia lack oxygen supplies as the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients who need it increases, the nation's pandemic response leader said Monday, after dozens of sick people died at a public hospital that ran out of its central supply. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Reuscurs search through a mudslide area caused by heavy rains at Izusan district in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo, Monday, July 5, 2021.Rescue workers are slogging through mud and debris looking for dozens unaccounted for after a giant landslide ripped through the Japanese seaside resort town (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A supporter holds placard with the photos of some of the 47 pro-democracy defendants outside a court in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 8, 2021. A court hearing for 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the security law over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was a plot to paralyze Hong Kong’s government. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
old market of Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, India, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A fisherman throws his net beside a half-submerged M/V Palawan Pearl after it collided with a Cyprus-flagged BKM 104 dredger in Manila bay, Philippines on Thursday, July 8, 2021. A Philippine cargo vessel and a Cyprus-flagged dredger collided in a Manila Bay anchorage area early Thursday, resulting in no injuries but causing the cargo vessel to list and lie half-submerged in the busy waters. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Rising smoke is seen behind the giant Buddha statue in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, Monday, July 5, 2021. A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday shook an airport terminal serving Thailand's capital and prompted the evacuation of residents from the area. (AP Photo)
An elderly Sri Lankan holds his arm after receiving a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Sri Lankan health authorities on Wednesday began rolling out doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those who have received only the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
A woman breaks down as she prays before the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19 in Gauhati, India, Friday, July 2, 2021. India on Friday crossed the grim milestone of more than 400,000 people lost to the coronavirus, a number that though massive is still thought to be a vast undercount because of a lack of testing and reporting. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
