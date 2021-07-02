MARKET NEWS

This week in pictures: The most stunning images from Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

Associated Press
July 02, 2021 / 07:39 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, waves above a large portrait of the late leader Mao Zedong during a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Chinese Communist Party at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, July 1. (Image: AP/Ng Han Guan)
Security officers detain an activist of the Tibetan Youth Congress as he shouts slogans during a protest against the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party outside the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India, July 1. (Image: AP)
Kashmiris clear debris from a house damaged in a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, June 29. Hours after arresting a rebel commander, police said he was killed during a crossfire with another militant in the disputed city's region's main city. (Image: AP/Dar Yasin)
Performers form the number 100 at a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing Monday, June 28. China's Communist Party, celebrated its 100th birthday on July 1. (Image: AP/Ng Han Guan)
Performers in the role of rescue workers gather around a Communist Party flag during a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing Monday, June 28. China's Communist Party celebrated its 100th birthday on July 1. (Image: AP/Ng Han Guan)
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves as he attends a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing, June 28. China marked the centenary of its ruling Communist Party on July 1. (Image: AP/Ng Han Guan)
A worshipper throws chicken into the crater of Mount Bromo as an offering to the gods during Yadnya Kasada festival in Probolinggo, East Java, Indonesia, June 26. Every year people gather for the annual festival where offerings of rice, fruit, vegetables, livestock or money are made to Hindu gods at the active volcano to ask for blessings and assure a bountiful harvest. (Image: AP/Trisnadi)
Hot cloud of volcanic materials run down the slope of Mount Merapi during an eruption in Sleman, Indonesia, June 25. Indonesia's most volatile volcano erupted, releasing plumes of ash high into the air and sending streams of lava with searing gas clouds flowing down its slopes. (Image: AP/Slamet Riyadi)
TAGS: #Asia #Asia week in pictures #China #China Communist Party #coronavirus #Slideshow #World News #Xi Jingping
