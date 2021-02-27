English
This week in pictures: Stunning images from around the world

This week in pictures: Compelling images from around the world.

Associated Press
February 27, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
Chicago Cubs pitchers warm up during a spring training baseball workout in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo)
Flames and smoke billowing from Mt. Etna tower over the city of Pedara, Sicily, seen from the southern side of the volcano. Europe's most active volcano has been steadily erupting since last week, belching smoke, ash, and fountains of red-hot lava. (AP Photo)
Demonstrators clash with police as they protest the death in prison of a writer who was arrested on charges of violating the sweeping digital security laws, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, was arrested in Dhaka in May last year for making comments on social media that criticized the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He had been denied bail at least six times. (AP Photo)
A demonstrator spray paints "Freedom for Hasel" in Catalan during a protest condemning the arrest of rap artist Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain. Hasel spent 24 hours barricaded in a university building before police took him away last week to serve a 9-month prison sentence for insulting the Spanish monarchy and praising terrorist violence in his music. (AP Photo)
Students rush past the bodies of inmates outside the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison after an attempted breakout in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. At least seven people were killed and one injured after eyewitnesses told press that several inmates tried to escape. (AP Photo)
Models wearing wedding gowns prepare for the catwalk, with street traffic reflected in a window of the Ara Pacis, during a fashion week show in downtown Rome. (AP Photo)
An elderly woman is helped to enter a vaccine center to get her shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as he capital vaccinates people over the age of 80 for the new coronavirus. (AP Photo)
Anti-coup protesters fill the streets as they gather near the Mandalay Railway Station in Mandalay, Myanmar. A call for a Monday general strike by demonstrators protesting the military's seizure of power has been met by the ruling junta with a thinly veiled threat to use lethal force, raising the possibility of major clashes. (AP Photo)
People carry their belongings as they wade through the water in a flooded neighborhood following heavy rains in Bekasi, Indonesia. Thousands of residents are being evacuated on the outskirts of Indonesia's capital after the Citarum River embankment broke. (AP Photo)
Raella Mills, 3, plays mop-up at her home in Dallas. Raella and her mother's apartment flooded last week by a pipe that burst during the record winter cold. They are still without running water. (AP Photo)
A boy runs past a mural of former President Robert Mugabe in Harare. The Zimbabwean leader died in 2019. (AP Photo)
Caterina Salvi, 90, waits for a visitor inside a protective inflatable plastic tunnel at the Martino Zanchi nursing home in Alzano Lombardo, northern Italy. The protective tunnel was set up to allow home residents to have personal contact with their families and still stay safe respecting the anti-COVID-19 precautions. (AP Photo)
