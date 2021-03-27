English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

This week in pictures: Stunning images from around the world

This week in pictures: Compelling images from around the world.

Associated Press
March 27, 2021 / 10:13 AM IST
Lights glow in the windows of buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, before sunrise on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Lights glow in the windows of buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, before sunrise. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Migrants set up tents in the Place de la République square to draw attention to their living conditions and to demand accommodation, in Paris, Thursday, March 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)
Migrants set up tents in the Place de la République square to draw attention to their living conditions and to demand accommodation, in Paris. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)
Shepperd Celestino Martin leads his flock in Cabanillas de la Sierra, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Shepperd Celestino Martin leads his flock in Cabanillas de la Sierra, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Lava erupts from Mt. Etna volcano during its sixteenth eruption since the volcanic activity started on Feb. 16, 2021, as seen from the northeast side of the volcano, near Fornazzo, in province of Catania, Sicily, southern Italy, early Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)
Lava erupts from Mt. Etna volcano during its sixteenth eruption since the volcanic activity started on February 16, 2021, as seen from the northeast side of the volcano, near Fornazzo, in province of Catania, Sicily, southern Italy. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)
The roof of a structure is visible as floodwater covers large areas northwest of Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Some 18,000 residents of Australia's most populous state have fled their homes since last week, with warnings the flood cleanup could stretch into April. (Lukas Coch/Pool Photo via AP)
The roof of a structure is visible as floodwater covers large areas northwest of Sydney, Australia. Some 18,000 residents of Australia's most populous state have fled their homes since last week, with warnings the flood cleanup could stretch into April. (Lukas Coch/Pool Photo via AP)
A fisherman tries to catch some black bass Monday, March 22, 2021, in Lake Ashi, or Ashinoko Lake, in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
A fisherman tries to catch some black bass, in Lake Ashi, or Ashinoko Lake, in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Local torchbearer Mahiro Abe, 19, carries the Olympic torch route of the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Local torchbearer Mahiro Abe, 19, carries the Olympic torch route of the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Accountant Tercio Galdino and wife Alicea walk in astronaut costumes as a way to protect themselves from COVID-19 and draw awareness to protective measures along Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, March 20, 2021. The pair first began to traverse the iconic beaches fully suited in mid 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic in Brazil, and now as cases surge once again they are taking their 'astronaut walks' back to the promenades. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Accountant Tercio Galdino and wife Alicea walk in astronaut costumes as a way to protect themselves from COVID-19 and draw awareness to protective measures along Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The pair first began to traverse the iconic beaches fully suited in mid 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic in Brazil, and now as cases surge once again they are taking their 'astronaut walks' back to the promenades. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
A child looks through a fence at a shelter set up in a community center in Arauquita, Colombia, Thursday, March 25, 2021, on the border with Venezuela. Venezuelans are seeking shelter in Colombia this week following clashes between Venezuela's military and a Colombian armed group along the shared border. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
A child looks through a fence at a shelter set up in a community center in Arauquita, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela. Venezuelans are seeking shelter in Colombia this week following clashes between Venezuela's military and a Colombian armed group along the shared border. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
A boy bicycle kicks a ball in a flooded area of the Belen community in Iquitos, Peru, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A boy bicycle kicks a ball in a flooded area of the Belen community in Iquitos, Peru. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Jessi Duran looks at the body of her aunt who died from COVID-19 at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Jessi Duran looks at the body of her aunt who died from COVID-19 at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Associated Press
TAGS: #gallery #Slideshow #World News
first published: Mar 27, 2021 10:13 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

D-Street Talk: More than 1 cr investors hold Bitcoin in India; women investors seen rising, says Pareen Lathia, WazirX

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.