This week in pictures: Stunning images from around the world

Lights glow in the windows of buildings of the banking district in Frankfurt, Germany, before sunrise. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street in London, to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Migrants set up tents in the Place de la République square to draw attention to their living conditions and to demand accommodation, in Paris. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

Shepperd Celestino Martin leads his flock in Cabanillas de la Sierra, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Lava erupts from Mt. Etna volcano during its sixteenth eruption since the volcanic activity started on February 16, 2021, as seen from the northeast side of the volcano, near Fornazzo, in province of Catania, Sicily, southern Italy. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)

The roof of a structure is visible as floodwater covers large areas northwest of Sydney, Australia. Some 18,000 residents of Australia's most populous state have fled their homes since last week, with warnings the flood cleanup could stretch into April. (Lukas Coch/Pool Photo via AP)

A fisherman tries to catch some black bass, in Lake Ashi, or Ashinoko Lake, in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Local torchbearer Mahiro Abe, 19, carries the Olympic torch route of the first section of the Fukushima Torch Relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Olympics began its 121-day journey across Japan on Thursday and is headed toward the opening ceremony in Tokyo on July 23. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Accountant Tercio Galdino and wife Alicea walk in astronaut costumes as a way to protect themselves from COVID-19 and draw awareness to protective measures along Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The pair first began to traverse the iconic beaches fully suited in mid 2020 at the height of the first wave of the pandemic in Brazil, and now as cases surge once again they are taking their 'astronaut walks' back to the promenades. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A child looks through a fence at a shelter set up in a community center in Arauquita, Colombia, on the border with Venezuela. Venezuelans are seeking shelter in Colombia this week following clashes between Venezuela's military and a Colombian armed group along the shared border. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

A boy bicycle kicks a ball in a flooded area of the Belen community in Iquitos, Peru. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)