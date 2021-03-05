This week in pictures: Most stunning images from Asia

Tea hostesses wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus prepare tea for members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) ahead of the opening session of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 4. (Image: AP)

Chin refugees from Myanmar shout slogans as the mock coffins of Commander in chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set on fire during a protest against military coup in Myanmar, in New Delhi, India, on March 3. (Image: AP)

People watch as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia on March 2. The 2,600-metre (8,530-feet) volcano erupted, sending volcanic materials a few thousand meters into the sky and depositing ash on nearby villages. (Image: AP)

Paramilitary soldiers detain an opposition Congress party supporter during a protest against repeated fuel and cooking gas price hike in New Delhi, India, on March 2. (Image: AP)

Anti-government protesters march during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, February 28, towards a military house where Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha lives to call for monarchy reform and the military removal from the politics. (Image: AP)

Sri Lankan Air Force soldiers watch as Indian Air Force helicopters perform aerobatics as they rehearse for a show held to mark the 70th anniversary of Sri Lankan Air Force in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on

February 28. (Image: AP)

Kashmiri men row their makeshift raft made of plastic pipes on the Dal Lake after a brief spell of fresh snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on February 27. (Image: AP)

Protesters shout slogans as police arrive during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, February 28. Police in Myanmar escalated their crackdown on demonstrators against this month's military takeover, deploying early and in force on February 27 as protesters sought to assemble in the country's two biggest cities and elsewhere. (Image: AP)

Demonstrators clash with police as they protest the death in prison of a writer who was arrested on charges of violating the sweeping digital security, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on February 26. Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, was arrested in Dhaka in May last year for making comments on social media that criticized the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He was denied bail at least six times. (Image: AP)