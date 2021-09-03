MARKET NEWS

This week in pictures: Most stunning images from Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from Asia.

Associated Press
September 03, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST
An anti-government protester displays the three-finger symbol of resistance participate in a rally Bangkok, Thailand, September 2. Protesters demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha for his failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: AP)
A patient uses his mobile phone inside Manila's COVID-19 Field Hospital, Philippines on September 2. The Philippines has recorded over two million COVID-19 cases as infections continue to rise in the country. (Image: AP)
Indian paramilitary soldiers patrol a deserted market area in Srinagar, Kashmir, September 2. Indian authorities cracked down on public movement and imposed a near-total communications blackout Thursday in Kashmir after the death of Syed Ali Geelani, a top separatist leader. Geelani, who died late on September 1 at age 91, was buried in a quiet funeral organized by authorities under harsh restrictions, his son Naseem Geelani told The Associated Press. He said the family had planned the burial at the main martyrs’ graveyard in Srinagar, the region’s main city, as per his will but were disallowed by police. (Image: AP)
An exile Tibetan artist from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts holds a mirror for another before presenting a song at an event commemorating the 61st anniversary of the formation of the first parliament in exile, in Dharmsala, India, September 2. Tibetans mark this day as the Democracy Day. (Image: AP)
Congress party supporters protest against repeated hike of fuel and cooking gas prices in New Delhi, India, September 2. (Image: AP)
Petronas Twin towers decorated with colour lights during the 64th National Day celebrations to commemorate independence of Malaysia from British colonial rule, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 31. (Image: AP)
Staff members check body temperatures of students on the first day of school reopening in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 30. Authorities in Indonesia's capital kicked off the school reopening on August 30 as the daily count of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline. (Image: AP)
A man wearing a face mask to protect against COVID-19 walks down a flight of stairs at a park on a historic section of the old city wall in Beijing, August 28. (Image: AP)
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks on a path running through a pond filled with lotus plants at the Ueno Park in Tokyo, August 27. (Image: AP)
