This week in pictures: Most stunning images from around the world

A protester covers her face with a scarf as she blocks a main highway during a protest in the town of Zouk Mosbeh, north of Beirut, Lebanon. The days-long protests intensified amid a crash in the local currency, an increase of consumer goods prices and political bickering between rival groups that has delayed the formation of a new government. (AP Photo)

Demonstrators attack a barricade protecting Mexico City's National Palace during a march to commemorate International Women's Day and to protest against gender violence. (AP Photo)

Riot police officers hold down a protester as they disperse protesters in Tharkata Township on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. The UN special envoy for Myanmar called for urgent Security Council action, saying multiple peaceful protesters were killed and injured in the military's worst crackdowns this week. (AP Photo)

National Guard soldiers open a gate of the razor wire-topped perimeter fence around the Capitol to allow a colleague in at sunrise in Washington. (AP Photo)

An abandoned restaurant stands surrounded by weeds in the exclusion zone in Tomioka town, Fukushima prefecture, northeastern Japan. The no-go zone sits on its northeastern corner within about 10 kilometers (6 miles) of the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant where massive radioactive fallouts spewed in 2011. (AP Photo)

Dr. Gabriele Zanolini adjusts the ventilator of a patient at the emergency COVID-19 ward of the Mellino Mellini hospital in Chiari, northern Italy. The 160-bed hospital in the Po River Valley town has no more beds for patients stricken with the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first identified in Britain, and which now has put hospitals in Italy's northern Brescia province on high alert. (AP Photo)

A Palestinian worker who works in Israel receives a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Tarkumiya crossing between the West Bank and Israel. (AP Photo)

Mailin Gobbo reacts as she leaves the courtroom after hearing a judge acquit former Catholic Priest Carlos Eduardo Jose, who she says sexually abused her for years when she was an adolescent, in San Martin, Argentina. The court acquitted the 62-year-old, citing the statute of limitations had run out. (AP Photo)

Mapuche and Aymara Indigenous women hold up musical instruments as they shout slogans against police during a protest marking International Women's Day in Santiago, Chile. (AP Photo)

People wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus buy food at outdoor stalls in Metro Manila, Philippines. Mayors are reimposing a nighttime curfew in the Philippine capital region of more than 12 million people amid a spike in coronavirus infections, which placed dozens of villages back under police-enforced lockdowns. (AP Photo)