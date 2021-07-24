MARKET NEWS

This week in pictures: Most stunning images from around the world

From the opening of the Olympics in Japan, to the reopening of nightclubs in London, to coronavirus restriction protests in Athens, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world.

Associated Press
July 24, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
pjimage - 2021-07-24T170425.316
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and children read by candlelight from the book of Eicha (Book of Lamentations) during the annual Tisha B'Av (Ninth of Av) fasting and memorial day, commemorating the destruction of ancient Jerusalem temples, in the Ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem on  July 17. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-07-24T170536.046
A man jumps on the dance floor shortly after the reopening of "The Piano Works Farringdon" in London on July 19. The country's nightclubs are reopening for the first time in 17 months as almost all coronavirus rules are set to be scrapped. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-07-24T170641.880
Dressed up to celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha, Jana Zaanin, 3, stands near destroyed homes in town of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip on July 20. Eid al-Adha, or the festival of sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims around the world to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-07-24T170904.662
A woman throws away rubbish in the center of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany on July 19. More than 180 people died when heavy rainfall turned tiny streams into raging torrents across parts of western Germany and Belgium, and officials put the death toll in Ahrweiler county alone at 110. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-07-24T171153.204
A healthcare worker attends to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit of the Saint Luke Foundation for Haiti Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on  July 17 amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-07-24T171046.162
Muslims perform Eid al-Adha prayers at a mosque in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, Indonesia, on July 20. Muslims across Indonesia marked a grim Eid al-Adha festival for a second year Tuesday as the country struggles to cope with a devastating new wave of coronavirus cases and the government has banned large gatherings and toughened travel restrictions. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-07-24T171251.775
Fans raise their arms in union as they watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns on July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-07-24T171352.597
Police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse anti-vaccine protesters during a rally at Syntagma square, central Athens, on July 21. Authorities have openly expressed concern that slowing vaccination rates could hurt the struggling tourism industry, a mainstay of the economy, and have tightened restrictions for unvaccinated tourists and residents, banning their entry to all indoor dining and entertainment venues. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-07-24T171451.924
Japan's goalkeeper Sakiko Ikeda tumbles as Canada's players celebrate after Canada's Christine Sinclair scores a goal during a women's soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 21  in Sapporo, Japan. (Image: AP)
pjimage - 2021-07-24T171908.227
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23 in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)
