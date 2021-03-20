This week in pictures: Most stunning images from around the world

An Orthodox Christian Tigrayan refugee who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region reads prayers with his son in front of a church at the Hamdeyat Transition Center near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Sudan. Political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated the country's government exploded in November into war. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Hikers view Fuego Volcano as it erupts, from atop the Acatenango summit in Acatenango, Guatemala. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)

President Joe Biden holds onto the handrail as he stumbles while boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base. Biden is en route to Georgia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A man receives a shot of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at an UNRWA clinic in Gaza City. The Palestinian Authority says it will receive 62,000 coronavirus vaccine doses through a World Health Organization partnership designed to help poor countries. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

A resident holds his nose and portable radio as he tries to avoid disinfectants sprayed in the neighborhood as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 in Manila, Philippines. The Department of Health has been reporting a surge in infections for more than a week, adding to concerns over a sluggish start of a vaccination campaign that has faced supply problems and public reluctance. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Municipal workers remove a statue created by an unidentified artist depicting a naked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Habima Square in Tel Aviv, Israel. The sculpture sat at the site for a few hours before being removed. Israel is holding its fourth election in less than two years on March 23. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A migrant boy, center, launches a paper airplane while playing with other migrant children at a plaza near the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge point of entry into the U.S., after being caught trying to sneak into the U.S. and deported. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

People adjust a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin attached to a balloon during an anniversary celebration of the 2014 Crimean annexation, in Sevastopol, Crimea. Residents of cities in Crimea and Russia are holding gatherings to commemorate the seventh anniversary of Russia's annexation of the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine. The sign reads "Another gave us back the cradle of baptism. (AP Photo)

Dr. Leonardo Acosta, right, listens to the lungs of Carmen Lares who suffers from COVID-19, along with her husband, Oscar Lares, left, who is connected to a non-invasive mechanical ventilator, at their home in Caracas, Venezuela. The Lares family has been treated at home for the last four days. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Gina Loukas, left, gives a haircut to a customer with a lone pedestrian reflected in the barbershop window as fresh snow falls in Chicago. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

Health workers shield themselves with an umbrella as they arrive to administer Sinovac vaccines at a home in the Kalunga Vao de Almas community, a rural area on the outskirts of Cavalcante, Goias state, Brazil. The local government initiated its planned COVID-19 vaccination for priority Quilombolas populations with the goal of vaccinating 190 families residing in the Kalunga Vao de Almas, a community of Black people descended from slaves. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

A homeless person sits inside an abandoned building in Quito, Ecuador amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

The mother of Khant Ngar Hein weeps during his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar. Khant Ngar Hein, an 18-year old medical student, was fatally shot by security forces during an anti-crop protest on Sunday, March 14, in Tamwe, Yangon. Demonstrators in several areas of Myanmar protesting last month's seizure of power by the military held small, peaceful marches before dawn Tuesday, avoiding confrontations with security forces who have fatally shot scores of their countrymen in the past few days. (AP Photo)

A police officer watches as a body is taken from the Gold Spa massage business after a shooting in Atlanta. Shootings at two massage businesses in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left multiple people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said. A 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt, police said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

People lower the remains of Elfego Miranda Diaz into a grave, one of the Guatemalan migrants who was killed near the U.S.-Mexico border in January, at a cemetery in Comitancillo, Guatemala. Thousands of residents of the town gathered Friday night amid tears and applause to receive the remains of 16 of their own, found piled in a charred pickup truck in Camargo, across the Rio Grande from Texas. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Police officers who fled Myanmar following a military coup rest at an undisclosed location bordering Myanmar, in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram. Villagers in Mizoram have given shelter to 34 Myanmar police personnel and a firefighter, who crossed over to the state over the last two weeks. After the army coup, the police were ordered to “shoot people and not just the people, we were told to shoot our own family if they are not on the side of the army,” one of the officers said. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)