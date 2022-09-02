This week in pictures: Here are the most stunning images from Asia

Visitors look at a light show with a metaverse theme at the Shougang venue for China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, August 31. Chinese and foreign enterprises are expected to showcase their latest technology and services during the annual China International Fair for Trade in Services this week. (Image: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Royal Malaysia Police march during the 65th National Day celebrations at Independence Square in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, August 31. The Federation of Malaya gained its independence from Britain on August 31, in 1957. (Image: AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Police use water canons to disperse anti-government protesters in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 30. Sri Lanka's new government had planned to present an amended budget for the year that slashes expenses and aims to provide relief to people hit hard by the country's economic meltdown. (Image: AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

People crowd a market ahead of Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, August 30. (Image: AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

People wearing face masks take pictures inside a tunnel made with hot red peppers during H.O.T Festival at the Seoul City Hall plaza in Seoul, South Korea, August 29. (Image: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Cloud of dust rises as Supertech's twin high-rise apartment towers are razed to ground in Noida on August 28. The demolition was done after Supreme Court declared them illegal for violating building norms. The 32-story and 29-story towers were yet to be occupied and became India's tallest structures to be razed to the ground. (Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Devotees join a procession with an idol of lord Ganesha ahead of the upcoming ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, August 27. (Image: AP Photo/Rajanish kakade)

A Kashmiri man rows his boat through lotus plants on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, August 26. Nestled in the Himalayan mountains, Kashmir is known for its beautiful lakes and saucer-shaped valleys. (Image: AP Photo/Dar Yasin)