This week in pictures: Here are the most stunning images from across the world

Members of the South Korean Police Special Operation Unit participate in a national comprehensive counter-terrorism training in Goyang, South Korea, on October 27. Several governmental agencies, including the country's police department, coast guard, defence ministry, fire department and intelligence agency, took part in the exercise. (Image: AP/Lee Jin-man)Netherlands' Bas de Leede dives to field the ball during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the Netherlands in Sydney, Australia, on October 27. (Image: AP/Rick Rycroft)Shayne Misselbrook stands in front of a glacier in the Taylor Valley in Antarctica, October 27. (Mike Scott/NZ Herald via AP, Pool)A Camel herder is silhouetted against a partial solar eclipse in Pushkar, Rajasthan on October 25. People around the world gathered to witness the last solar eclipse of the year, a phenomenon where the moon briefly casts a black shadow that blocks the sun. It was visible across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa and West Asia. (Image: AP/Deepak Sharma)Pigeons are silhouetted as the sun forms a crescent during a partial solar eclipse in New Delhi on October 25. (Image: AP/Altaf Qadri)A man walks beside a damaged Korean Air plane after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines early on October 24. The plane overshot the runway while landing in bad weather. Authorities said all 173 people on board were safe. (Image: AP/Juan Carlo De Vela)Spain's Pedro Acosta of Red Bull KTM Ajo, top, crashes with Thailand's Somkiat Chantra of Idemitsu Honda Team Asia during the Moto2 race for the Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix in Sepang International Circuit on October 23. (Image: AP/Vincent Thian)