This week in pictures: Here are the most stunning images from across the world

Associated Press

A Georgian man bathes in a hole of ice water in the form of a Georgian cross on the ice of the Paravani lake, South Georgia, about 91km ( 57 miles) west of Tbilisi, on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Orthodox Georgians celebrate Epiphany on January 19, following the old Julian calendar. (Image: AP)A man holds up roosters before releasing them to fight during the Jonbeel festival near Jagiroad, about 75 kilometres (47 miles) east of Guwahati, India, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Tribal communities like Tiwa, Karbi, Khasi, and Jaintia from nearby hills participate in large numbers in this festival, which signifies harmony and brotherhood amongst various tribes and communities, and exchange goods through an established barter system. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)A man rides a horse through a bonfire as part of a ritual in honour of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of domestic animals, in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. On the eve of Saint Anthony's Day, dozens ride their horses through the narrow cobblestone streets of the small village of San Bartolome during the "Luminarias," a tradition that dates back 500 years and is meant to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires and protect them for the year to come. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)A man wearing a face mask walks past trees decorated with lanterns for the upcoming Lunar New Year at a public park in Beijing, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The Year of the Rabbit officially begins on Jan. 22. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)A "murga" group performs during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Performers in different categories attended the parade in the capital city's main avenue. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine reacts during her third-round match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)