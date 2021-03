A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place in Mumbai, India, March 18, 2021. (Image: AP)

Mother of Khant Ngar Hein weeps during his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar, March 16, 2021. Khant Ngar Hein, a 18-year old student of medicine was shot on his chest on March 14, in Tamwe, Yangon, by security forces during an anti-crop protest. (Image: AP)

Armed riot policemen charge after firing teargas and rubber bullets as anti-coup protesters abandon their makeshift barricades and run in Yangon, Myanmar, March 16, 2021. (Image: AP)

England's Jonny Bairstow bats during the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, March 16, 2021. (Image: AP)

Cars are driven along an expressway amid a sandstorm during the morning rush hour in Beijing, March 15, 2021. The sandstorm brought a tinted haze to Beijing's skies and sent air quality indices soaring on March 15.. (Image: AP)

A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a village as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus in Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2021. The Department of Health has been reporting a surge in infections for more than a week, adding to concerns over a sluggish start of a vaccination campaign that has faced supply problems and public reluctance. (Image: AP)

Residents flash the lights from their mobile phones during an anti-coup rally held despite an overnight curfew at the Myaynigone area of Sanchaung township in Yangon, Myanmar, March 15, 2021. Myanmar's ruling junta has declared martial law in a wide area of the country's largest city Yangon, as security forces killed dozens of protesters over the weekend in an increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month's military coup. (Image: AP)

Kashmiri Muslim women pray as the head priest displays a relic at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to heaven, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, March 12, 2021. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims gathered at the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Islam's Prophet Muhammad. (Image: AP)