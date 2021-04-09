English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
LIVE:Don’t miss the Pharma Industry Conclave where top experts will discuss Imperatives for Digital Success in the Next Normal at 3.30pm today. Click here:
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

This week in pictures: Here are some of the most stunning images from Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia and Pacific.

Associated Press
April 09, 2021 / 03:19 PM IST
Sophia answers questions at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (Image: AP)
Sophia answers questions at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (Image: AP)
An anti-coup protester shows the three fingered salute of resistance on his red painted hand in memory of protesters who lost their lives during previous demonstrations in Yangon, Myanmar on April 6. Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government. (Image: AP)
An anti-coup protester shows the three-fingered salute of resistance on his red-painted hand in memory of protesters who lost their lives during previous demonstrations in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 6. Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government. (Image: AP)
Young demonstrators flash the three-fingered symbol of resistance during an anti-coup mask strike in Yangon, Myanmar, April 4. Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government. (Image: AP)
Young demonstrators flash the three-fingered symbol of resistance during an anti-coup mask strike in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 4. Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government. (Image: AP)
Visitors wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk across a causeway at the West Lake in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, April 4. Domestic tourists were out in force at some of China's most popular tourist sites on a holiday weekend as the country continues to report few new cases of coronavirus within its borders. (Image: AP)
Visitors wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk across a causeway at the West Lake in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, on April 4. Domestic tourists were out in force at some of China's most popular tourist sites on a holiday weekend as the country continues to report few new cases of coronavirus within its borders. (Image: AP)
Oh Se-hoon, left, the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, bumps fists with a vendor during a campaign for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election at a market in Seoul, South Korea, April 6. (Image: AP)
Oh Se-hoon, left, the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, bumps fists with a vendor during a campaign for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election at a market in Seoul, South Korea, on April 6. (Image: AP)
Motorist traverse an almost empty Commonwealth Avenue as the government implements a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Good Friday, April 2 in Quezon city, Philippines. Filipinos marked Jesus Christ's crucifixion Friday in one of the most solemn holidays in Asia's largest Catholic nation which combined with a weeklong coronavirus lockdown to empty Manila's streets of crowds and heavy traffic jams. Major highways and roads were eerily quiet on Good Friday and churches were deserted too after religious gatherings were prohibited in metropolitan Manila and four outlying provinces. (Image: AP)
Motorists traverse an almost empty Commonwealth Avenue as the government implements a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Good Friday, April 2 in Quezon city, the Philippines. Filipinos marked Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Friday in one of the most solemn holidays in Asia's largest Catholic nation which combined with a weeklong coronavirus lockdown to empty Manila's streets of crowds and heavy traffic jams. (Image: AP)
The families of the victims in a train crash try to conjure their spirits near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan on April 3. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. (Image: AP)
The families of the victims in a train crash try to conjure their spirits near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan, on April 3. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. (Image: AP)
Nuns walk past a damaged house at a flood-affected village in Ile Ape on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, April 6. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (Image: AP)
Nuns walk past a damaged house at a flood-affected village in Ile Ape on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on April 6. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighbouring East Timor. (Image: AP)
A Christian enacts the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday in Hyderabad, India, April 2. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday. (Image: AP)
A Christian enacts the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to mark Good Friday in Hyderabad, India, on April 2. Christians all over the world attend mock crucifixions and passion plays that mark the day Jesus was crucified, known to Christians as Good Friday. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
TAGS: #Asia pictures of week #coronavirus #Myanmar protest #Slideshow #World News
first published: Apr 9, 2021 03:19 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.