This week in pictures: Here are some of the most stunning images from Asia

Sophia answers questions at Hanson Robotics studio in Hong Kong on March 29. Sophia is a robot of many talents — she speaks, jokes, sings and even makes art. In March, she caused a stir in the art world when a digital work she created as part of a collaboration was sold at an auction for $688,888 in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). (Image: AP)

An anti-coup protester shows the three-fingered salute of resistance on his red-painted hand in memory of protesters who lost their lives during previous demonstrations in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 6. Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government. (Image: AP)

Young demonstrators flash the three-fingered symbol of resistance during an anti-coup mask strike in Yangon, Myanmar, on April 4. Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government. (Image: AP)

Visitors wearing face masks to protect against COVID-19 walk across a causeway at the West Lake in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, on April 4. Domestic tourists were out in force at some of China's most popular tourist sites on a holiday weekend as the country continues to report few new cases of coronavirus within its borders. (Image: AP)

Oh Se-hoon, left, the candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, bumps fists with a vendor during a campaign for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election at a market in Seoul, South Korea, on April 6. (Image: AP)

Motorists traverse an almost empty Commonwealth Avenue as the government implements a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus on Good Friday, April 2 in Quezon city, the Philippines. Filipinos marked Jesus Christ's crucifixion on Friday in one of the most solemn holidays in Asia's largest Catholic nation which combined with a weeklong coronavirus lockdown to empty Manila's streets of crowds and heavy traffic jams. (Image: AP)

The families of the victims in a train crash try to conjure their spirits near Taroko Gorge in Hualien, Taiwan, on April 3. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing and injuring dozens. (Image: AP)

Nuns walk past a damaged house at a flood-affected village in Ile Ape on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on April 6. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighbouring East Timor. (Image: AP)