This is how the deaths of luxury cruise ships look like

Business is booming at a sea dock in western Turkey, where hulking cruise ships from Britain, United States and Italy are being dismantled for scrap metal sales after the COVID-19 pandemic all but destroyed the industry.
A drone image shows decommissioned cruise ships being dismantled at Aliaga ship-breaking yard in the Aegean port city of Izmir, western Turkey, October 2. (Image: Reuters)
Cruise ships were home to the some of the earliest clusters of COVID-19 as the pandemic spread globally early this year. In March, U.S. authorities issued a no-sail order for all cruise ships that remains in place. (Image: Reuters)
Dozens of workers stripped walls, windows, floors and railings from several vessels at the dock in Aliaga, a town 45 km north of Izmir on Turkey’s west coast. Three more ships are set to join those already being dismantled. (Image: Reuters)
Before the pandemic, Turkey’s ship-breaking yards typically handled cargo and container ships, but after the pandemic, cruise ships changed course towards Aliaga in a very significant way, said Kamil Onal, chairman of a ship recycling industrialists’ association. “There was growth in the sector due to the crisis. When ships couldn’t find work, they turned to dismantling.” (Image: Reuters)
Some 2,500 people worked at the yard in teams that take around six months to dismantle a full passenger ship. The ship yard aims to increase the volume of dismantled steel to 1.1 million tonnes by the end of the year, from 7,00,000 tonnes in January, Onal said. (Image: Reuters)
The association is trying to change the crisis into an opportunity. Even the ships’ non-metal fittings do not go to waste as hotel operators have come to yard to buy useful materials. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Oct 5, 2020 04:08 pm